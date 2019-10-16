ELKHORN — A farm worker convicted on a weapons charge in a racially charged encounter with Hispanics has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and another three years on probation.
David L. Wells, 28, who describes himself as homeless, was convicted last month of possession of a short-barreled shotgun and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Wells was working on a farm in the town of Richmond in June when a group of Hispanics stopped in a car nearby. Wells confronted them with a shotgun and ordered them off the property, even though they were on a public road.
When the Hispanic passersby called police, police reported overhearing Wells use a racial slur toward the Hispanic people.
Wells, who lived in Sharon at the time, lost his farm job and then was convicted in a jury trial in which he acted as his own attorney. Walworth County Circuit Judge Phillip Koss could have sentenced Wells to six years in prison.
The judge on Oct. 9 ordered the defendant to spend 30 days in work-release jail and then serve three years of probation.
As a convicted felon, Wells is prohibited from ever carrying a firearm again.