Fee jumps to $200 for unshoveled snow in the village of Walworth

WALWORTH – The village is getting tough with residents who do not shovel snow off their sidewalks, boosting the fee from $50 to $200 if village crews have to do the shoveling.
The village’s ordinance states that residents must clear sidewalks outside their homes within 24 hours after a snowfall, or pay a fee for the public works department to do the work.
The problem is: At just $50, village officials were not certain the fee provided enough motivation for residents to do their own shoveling.
Village President Tom Connelly said $50 is comparable to what a private company would charge to clear the sidewalks, so some homeowners were relying on the village to shovel their sidewalks.
Connelly said a fee increase was needed to deter residents from taking public works crews away from other department duties.
“This acts as a deterrent for people who want to go that route and leave it to the village to clear,” he said.
The fee was increased to $200 during a Dec. 9 village board meeting.
Offenders will be expected to pay the fee at village hall, or the expense will be added to the homeowner’s property tax bill, which can accrue interest the longer it remains unpaid.
Some village trustees said they already are hearing complaints about the fee increase from community members, some of whom say that hitting residents with a $200 fee for snow is not consistent with Walworth’s motto, the “Friendly Village on the Square.”
Village trustee Daniel Mizialko said the village is not trying to assess needless fees, but rather to keep sidewalks clear.
“It’s not so much that I want to charge anyone $200,” Mizialko said. “I just want them to shovel their walk.”
Pubic works officials said that out of about 850 homes in the village, there may be 20 to 30 homes known for not clearing sidewalks. Once the increased fee is widely known, the number of offenders could decrease.
The village is considering hiring an outside contractor to handle sidewalk shoveling. But if violations become too infrequent, there might not be enough work for a contractor.
During a Dec. 30 public works committee meeting, committee members recommended soliciting a contract with a private company to monitor and clear sidewalks after a snowfall.
Village trustee Pat McMahon said with a dwindling number of homes with sidewalks that may need to be cleared, there may be difficulty finding a contractor willing to take on the work.
McMahon also said most snowplow companies work strictly with trucks — vehicles that could not be used to clear sidewalks.
Some officials have expressed concern about keeping a contractor accountable. Some fear that a private company hired to clear sidewalks would have a financial incentive to clear paths needlessly.
The village requires that at least an inch of snow accumulate on sidewalks before the village mandates shoveling.
Public Works Director Tim Boss suggested requiring a contractor to take photographs that show the depth of snow so the village can ensure the work was necessary.
“We’ve got to document it,” Boss said. “Everyone has cameras on their phones, so we can ask that they take a before picture just to prove it wasn’t done, if there’s ever a dispute.”
Further details on how the village will contract and manage the sidewalk clearing will be discussed during a Jan. 13 village board meeting.