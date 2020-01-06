Fee jumps to $200 for unshoveled snow in Walworth

WALWORTH – The village is getting tough with residents who do not shovel snow off their sidewalks, boosting the fee from $50 to $200 if village crews have to do the shoveling.

The village's ordinance states that residents must clear sidewalks outside their homes within 24 hours after a snowfall, or pay a fee for the public works department to do the work.

The problem is: At just $50, village officials were not certain the fee provided enough motivation for residents to do their own shoveling.

Village President Tom Connelly said $50 is comparable to what a private company would charge to clear the sidewalks, so some homeowners were relying on the village to shovel their sidewalks.

Connelly said a fee increase was needed to deter residents from taking public works crews away from other department duties.

“This acts as a deterrent for people who want to go that route and leave it to the village to clear,” he said.

The fee was increased to $200 during a Dec. 9 village board meeting.

Offenders will be expected to pay the fee at village hall, or the expense will be added to the homeowner’s property tax bill, which can accrue interest the longer it remains unpaid.