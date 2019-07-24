WILLIAMS BAY — The village is ready to build a new fire station, but first it wants a commitment from the Williams Bay Fire Department that the old fire station will be turned over to the village.
The old fire station, located at 5 E. Geneva St., is owned separately by the fire department, not by the village.
Turning the old station over to a new owner would require approval by the fire department’s current members and former, honorary members. The two groups vote separately, and each must approve an ownership transfer by a majority vote.
Finding the current members is not a problem. In fact, they have already voted and approved a transfer to the village.
But officials say the fire department failed to follow its bylaws regarding the honorary members, who have to be notified by mail about the fire station vote.
No matter where they live, the honorary members must be notified of the vote by mail. And, no matter where they live, the honorary members will have to come to Williams Bay to cast a ballot.
Capt. Dale Vavra, of the fire department’s rescue division, said honorary members must be in good standing when they leave the department and must then request honorary membership, which must be approved by the department.
Honorary memberships are then recorded in the fire department’s meeting minutes.
However, the department did not maintain a master list of honorary members, Vavra said.
Department members are now scouring through the minute books to find the names of honorary members who will have to vote on the proposed transfer.
Fire Chief Doug Smith said it will take months to go through the books. And that means it will take months before the fire department is ready to vote on the future of its antique firehouse.
No one can say exactly how many minute books there are in the station or how many will have to be read through.
Smith said the minutes are now being combed through by a group that includes fire department member spouses who have volunteered to help. The department membership did not want the minute books removed from the station.
“It’s going, and it’s going slow,” Smith said. “In fairness to everyone, it’s being done right.”
The Williams Bay Fire Department is a combined fire and rescue department, divided into a fire division and a rescue squad division. The fire service has about 22 members, with another 16 in the rescue department, although some in the rescue department are cross-trained as firefighters.
The Williams Bay Village Board wants the old station, completed in 1936, as a museum and headquarters for the Williams Bay Historical Society. The building might also be used as an office for the Williams Bay Recreation Department.
There was already a vote of the current fire department members about two years ago. However, the honorary members were not properly notified of the vote under the fire department’s bylaws.
That may have also invalidated the vote by the current members.
Village President Bill Duncan said the village had a location selected for the new department on village-owned land near the soccer field on Theatre Road.
The village board was ready to borrow money to build it. But because the vote by the fire department membership failed to follow the department bylaws, the project has been put on hold.
Village Attorney Mark Schroeder warned that if the vote were challenged, the challenge might be upheld in court, Duncan said.
Trustee George Vlach, who chairs the village board’s Protection Committee, said he is eager to get the new station built and for the village to take possession of the old station.
“I would love to see it be made into a museum and a welcome center,” Vlach said of the old station.
He said it might also provide office space for the village recreation department, although future planning depends on the fire department’s vote.
“We have to get a consensus with the fire department,” he said.
Firefighter Bob Hanson, a member of the department’s three-person board of trustees, said the current membership wants to hand the aging building over to the village.
It is too small for a modern fire station, Hanson said.
He said the current membership supports turning the building over to the Williams Bay Historical Society or to the village.
“Why do we want to keep it?” Hanson said. “We would still have to pay the maintenance.”
Ownership of the fire station goes back to the 1930s. Back then, the fire department kept its equipment in a private garage.
“The volunteers said to the village that they wanted a fire station, and the village said, ‘We don’t have any money,’” Hanson said.
The volunteers bought the current fire station site from the village for $1 and then raised funds for a new station, which was completed in 1936.
About 30 years ago, the department added three bays for new equipment and an ambulance. The village signed the mortgage, but the department paid it off.
Duncan said the village is “champing at the bit” to get the new station built.
But he said the village board is also wants to be patient with the fire department.
“We’re working with volunteers who have trained very hard and who work very hard,” Duncan said.