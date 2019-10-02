Fontana boat show photos 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 2 Tim Rasch, left, of the town of Linn, and his son, Alex Rasch, of the town of Walworth, take in the sights Sept. 28 during the Geneva Lake Boat Show at the Abbey Resort in Fontana. Scott Williams, Regional News Wooden boats and other classics are on display for big crowds in the Abbey Resort harbor Sept. 28 during the Geneva Lake Boat Show. Scott Williams, Regional News Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Lake Geneva News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sports +2 Badger wins shortened game Andrew Tucker atucker@lakegenevanews.net 11 hrs ago Badger’s football team was seeking a bounce-back performance S… +4 Chiefs win on homecoming Andrew Tucker atucker@lakegenevanews.net Sep 30, 2019 WALWORTH — For the second week in a row, the Big Foot football… +2 Bay volleyball wins on senior night Andrew Tucker atucker@lakegenevanews.net Sep 25, 2019 WILLIAMS BAY — The past three years have seen the Williams Bay… Obituaries Patricia M. Smitz 11 hrs ago Patricia M. Smitz, 80, of Burlington, (Town of Wheatland) died… Lois Kathryn Wolf Sep 25, 2019 Lois Kathryn Wolf, 77, Lake Geneva died Thursday, Sept. 12 at … Loretta F. Doescher Sep 18, 2019 Loretta F. Doescher, 75, of Twin Lakes, died Wednesday, Sept. …