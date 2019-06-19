FONTANA — In case you missed it, things were really hopping at Fontana Library in May.
The Fabulous Frog contest and reception came to a close on May 11. There were over 200 entries, which included name suggestions for the Fontana Frog, drawings, artwork, and writing submissions of various types.
Of course, many were interested in the winning name for the frog. Nick Pastiu, owner of Nick’s Upholstery and the frog, narrowed down the submissions to seven finalists: Frogtana, Funtana, Hoppytana, Frederick of Fontana, Freddy, Fred, and Weston.
Nick will be choosing a final name later this summer from this list, as well as those submitted by other individuals and organizations. Check Nick’s Upholstery’s website for further updates.
Free copies of “Frog Hollow” that includes writing entries from the contest are available at the library’s circulation desk.
Summer brings a variety of programs and activities at the library.
Summer Storywagon performances will be held Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in the Village Hall meeting room: June 18 snake discovery; June 25, Great Scott magician; July 9 colossal fossils; July 16 Fox and Branch musical duo; and July 23 Racine Zoo.
Also available at the library for children is our Maker Zone, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday (some exceptions). Maker Zone provides a variety of STEM/STEAM kits, craft kits, and supplies. The space is for children of all ages. (Adult supervision required.)
For adults, we will be continuing our monthly “Get Crafty” programs led by Sally Lee of Fontana Library. The programs will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting June 12, with tentative dates of July 10, Aug. 7, and Sept. 4. Please watch for flyers at the library and postings on our Facebook and website pages for more details. Or give us a call at 262-275-5107. Registration for these programs is encouraged, since space is limited.
In addition to Get Crafty, we will be holding three evening programs this summer. Beginning on June 25, “All About Hummingbirds” will be held in the Village Hall meeting room. On July 16, “Whole Grain Goodness” in the library. Finally “Using your Garden’s Bounty in your Slow Cooker” on Aug. 21 (again in the library). All programs start at 6:30 p.m.
We have made some changes recently involving fiction and large print material locations. Hopefully it will make life easier while browsing our collection.
As always, if you can’t find what you’re looking for ask. If we don’t have it, chances are one of the other libraries in the consortium will.
Looking for some light reading while enjoying the sun? We have a variety of paperbacks. The best part is you don’t need a library card, you can take as many as you like, and return them when you are able. We also have dozens of magazine titles to choose from available for checkout (one week).
The theme for this year’s summer reading program is “A Universe of Stories.” Signup begins Monday, June 17, and runs through Aug. 3. Children who read (or are read to) at least one hour a week from books they have checked out from the library, and who attend a library program, will receive prizes for the efforts. Bookmark records will be available at the circulation desk.
Rainy day? In addition to the activities I’ve already mentioned, the jigsaw puzzle table will be up through the summer this year. We also have DVDs available. From newer releases to classics to your favorite TV shows, we have something for every taste. New this year, TV shows may be checked out for 14 days (instead of 7). Twice as long to binge.
Be sure to stop by and see us soon.
Walter Burkhalter is director of the Fontana Public Library in Fontana.