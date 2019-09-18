FONTANA — Starting in the spring of 2020, those living along Fontana’s South Lakeshore Drive will experience noise, dust and inconvenience, as their two miles of roadway are reconstructed.
When it is done, drivers will have a smoother ride, water mains will not break, and some residents will find that stormwater drainage has improved.
Or, at least the drainage will not get any worse.
Terry Tavera of Ruekert-Mielke, the village’s engineering firm, said residents will always have access to South Lakeshore. But tourists and other visitors will be detoured.
Starting this October, residents may notice crews from private gas, electric, telephone and cable companies out on South Lakeshore, moving their lines and mains in preparation for the project.
About 90 full- and part-time residents of South Lakeshore crowded into the Fontana Village Hall on Sept. 14 for a public information meeting about the $9 million road project. The village will borrow to pay for the project.
The village will go out for bids in January.
After the meeting, residents said the project is needed.
“The road has been in bad condition for the last seven years,” resident Gerry Pepping said.
“ I think it has to be done,” said George Hoelter, also a resident. “I think it’s a good thing. In the long term, we have no choice.”
The two miles of the winding roadway slated for improvement runs from just west of Shabonna Drive on the west to the village limits at the Lake Geneva Yacht Club on the east.
According to Tavera, there are about 40 private residences along the roadway, and another five homeowner associations that contain multiple residences.
Tavera said this is the biggest village project in recent memory.
It has been more than 50 years since anything but resurfacing was done on South Lakeshore.
Tavera said that roadways and utilities are designed to last about 50 years. The last time South Lakeshore Drive utilities and road work were done was in the late 1950s and early ‘60s.
“We’re on borrowed time with some of the utilities,” he said.
Residents pored over plans that showed the projected road route. Most of the changes to the width of the roadway are minor.
Tavera told residents to expect inconveniences.
“It’s not going to be a fun project while it’s happening,” he said.
In addition to blocked roads, there will be dust and noise usually associated with construction.
Sections of the road will be closed off during construction. He said residents living along South Lakeshore will have to be aware of alternative routes.
“Sometimes you have to go left, sometimes you will have to go right,” he said.
The current roadway is about 32 feet wide, although it varies in width down to 24 feet at bridges. However, the highway right-of-way available for public construction is 66 feet across.
During the past 50 years, residents have done landscaping, adding planters, decorative walls, trees and memorials that are within that right-of-way.
Tavera said no landscaping walls, plantings or memorials will have to come down.
“We have been able to save all of the stonewalls and the decorative walls,” he said. ”We’re not disturbing those.”
Some trees will come down, but the exact number that will have to be removed is still unknown, he said.
Most residents’ concerns were not about trees or landscaping. Three days of drenching rains and flooded basements led to questions about drainage.
During heavy storms, water flows from south to north, cascading over parts of South Lakeshore in a rush to the lake. Those living in low areas along the north side of the road often experience flooding, although residents said this year seemed to be the worst in recent memory.
Ed Maloney, president of the Glenwood Springs homeowners association, asked if the village would allow installation of barriers to divert stormwater. The barriers would not be a part of the South Lakeshore project.
Village President Pat Kenny said he had not talked with Maloney, but he said he knew that many basements in the village were flooded during the late summer storms.
“We’ll work with them,” Kenny said. “We know the rains we’ve had were outrageous.”
Tavera said road work will involve regrading parts of South Lakeshore and some intersecting streets to keep stormwater from spilling in one direction or another.
And most of the new South Lakeshore will have curbs and gutters — something the current roadway lacks. The roadway will also be about a half-foot lower than it is now, to direct stormwater into the curb and gutter system.
Tavera said the project includes underground stormwater storage that will allow runoff to seep into the ground and be naturally filtered before going into the lake.
He said engineers and village officials will be meeting with members of the homeowners associations to talk about the village being granted right-of-way on their properties for stormwater drainage improvements.
The project will also move sanitary sewer from the lakeside of the road.
The current location of the sanitary sewers makes access difficult when a sewer needs to be repaired or replaced, he said.
Roadway plans will be available for public review at the Fontana Village Hall.