Fontana's new tavern changes name in trademark tiff

FONTANA — The owners of a newly opened Fontana tavern have changed the establishment’s name after their original choice conflicted with trademarks held by a brewery in the state of Oregon.
The Ninkasi Pub, which opened Nov. 2 at 441 Mill St., was named after the Sumerian goddess of beer.
But the tavern owners were not the first to think of the name.
The proprietors of Ninkasi Brewery Co. in Eugene, Oregon, contacted the new tavern in Fontana and urged the owners to abandon their name or face legal repercussions.
So tavern owners Kim Minette and Mike Trainor have changed their new place to “Kimkasi Pub.”
Trainor said the out-of-state brewery’s lawyer contacted and informed him that someone from Fontana had called the brewery to inquire whether their beer would be served at the new local tavern. With people already confusing the businesses, the lawyer explained to Trainor the brewery’s trademark status and how difficult it would be for him to keep the name.
A representative of Ninkasi Brewery Co. could not be reached for comment.
Having already invested in aprons, menus and more outfitted with the Ninkasi name, Trainor said he consulted with his lawyer on the likelihood of winning a case, but was told the brewery’s trademark would be hard to beat.
“It sounded like they had gone down that road a few times already, and they had it covered,” Trainor said.
“And to think about what the lawyer would have charged us, it would have been a lot more, so it wasn’t bad.”
The new tavern owners already had to shell out $25,000 in an unusual liquor license purchase from the nearby town of Delavan after Fontana ran dry on licenses.
Ready to move on, Trainor said he and Minette decided to change the name, swapping “Nin” for “Kim” and keeping “kasi” at the end.
He said they have already updated the bar’s name with the state, changed the outdoor sign and ordered menus outfitted with the new name.
“The stories in 10 years are going to be all crazy, but for now it is already forgotten.” Trainer said.
Trainor said he holds no ill-will against whoever made the initial call to the Oregon brewery, and that changing the name sooner rather than later made changes with the state and village less complicated.
With the Oregon brewery bound to request the change eventually, Trainor added, he was happy the matter could be settled before too much was invested in materials sporting Ninkasi.
Minette said more due diligence could have been used when selecting the original name to avoid trademark disputes, but she did not know a goddess’ name could be trademarked.
She added that even though she does not fancy herself the Fontana goddess of beer, she is happy with the new name.
With business going strong and initial reaction to the bar positive, Minette said the early hiccups did not stop her and Trainer from providing a comfortable and professional establishment for their guests.
“You just have to carry on,” she said. “There’s going to be some bumps in the road whenever you open a new business, but I think we’ve handled everything pretty well.”
While the name Ninkasi has been cleared from the tavern, a mural of goddess Ninkasi will still hang behind the bar as a reminder of early origins.
Property owner Mary Ann Bruss, who owns the building, said she was confident the bar would overcome early challenges with the liquor license and name change, and that the new pub has already established a good base of customers.
“It’s still very new,” Bruss said. “The name was just changed last week, but I think people are going to adapt to the change very easily.”
Of the new name, Bruss added: “Kim is a huge part of the business, and she has soaked up a lot of clientele in the area, so the name is very fitting for their business.”