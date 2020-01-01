Fontana's new tavern changes name in trademark tiff

“It sounded like they had gone down that road a few times already, and they had it covered,” Trainor said.

“And to think about what the lawyer would have charged us, it would have been a lot more, so it wasn’t bad.”

The new tavern owners already had to shell out $25,000 in an unusual liquor license purchase from the nearby town of Delavan after Fontana ran dry on licenses.

Ready to move on, Trainor said he and Minette decided to change the name, swapping “Nin” for “Kim” and keeping “kasi” at the end.

He said they have already updated the bar’s name with the state, changed the outdoor sign and ordered menus outfitted with the new name.

“The stories in 10 years are going to be all crazy, but for now it is already forgotten.” Trainer said.

Trainor said he holds no ill-will against whoever made the initial call to the Oregon brewery, and that changing the name sooner rather than later made changes with the state and village less complicated.

With the Oregon brewery bound to request the change eventually, Trainor added, he was happy the matter could be settled before too much was invested in materials sporting Ninkasi.