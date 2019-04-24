FONTANA — After sifting through 30 candidates, the Fontana School Board has named Steve Torrez as the new principal of Fontana Elementary School.
The vote was unanimous.
In addition, the board signed on Mark Wenzel as a new part-time superintendent.
Torrez’s annual salary will be $100,000, while Wenzel will be paid a part-time salary of $40,000 a year.
Neither Torrez nor Wenzel attended the April 22 school board meeting where both appointments were approved.
The new leadership for Fontana Elementary comes as District Administrator Sara Norton and Student Learning Director Jennifer Smithyman both are planning to resign after this school year.
School board president Tom Labus said that Torrez was impressive during a hiring process that included a public question-and-answer session at the school.
“He made a great impression,” Labus said.
Torrez and his fellow finalist Sarah Lindh both met with parents, residents and employees at the public sessions earlier this month.
Torrez, who lives in Walworth, was previously the superintendent of Washington School, a pre-kindergarten school in the Harvard, Illinois, school district.
Lindh is an associate principal in the Bristol School District in Kenosha County.
Torrez, a Green Bay native, has lived in Walworth for the past 12 years. He has children in Walworth Elementary School and Big Foot High School and was a member of the Walworth School Board until about two years ago.
Torrez has a degree in social work and a master’s degree in education from George Williams College in Williams Bay.
During the public question-and-answer session, Torrez said his first career was working as a counselor and therapist with adults. But he later realized that he would have more impact if he worked with children.
Torrez also told the crowd he is a strong advocate for teachers and would support teachers in their work as principal.
Washington School in Harvard is for young children, ages 3 to 5.
While he spent the past five years administering a preschool, Torrez also had earlier experience teaching middle school students and coaching soccer and basketball.
Mark Wenzel retired from the Fontana school in 2014 after 33 years as a music teacher, coach, principal and administrator.
He was principal at the school for two years and then principal and superintendent for another three years before returning to the classroom.
Wenzel also coached flag football and boys and girls basketball at Fontana and advised the middle school’s student council.