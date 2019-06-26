FONTANA — A case involving a Fontana man accused of killing his neighbor’s trees by cutting off their tops has been settled.
Tim Taylor, 730 Arrowhead Drive, Fontana, pleaded no contest and paid a $436 fine in Fontana Municipal Court.
Taylor’s attorney, Frank Lettenberger, said the resolution of the case included no admission of guilt on his client’s part.
Taylor was accused of killing trees on a Shabbona Drive property owned by his neighbor, Bruce Wilkinson.
The Shabbona and Arrowhead areas are known for expensive, multi-story homes, many of which are occupied by part-time residents who come up from Illinois and elsewhere to enjoy Wisconsin summers and views of Geneva Lake.
Both Taylor and Wilkinson are summer residents of Fontana.
In the resolution of the municipal court case, 16 of 18 municipal tickets against Taylor were dropped.
Taylor paid a fine of $436 for trespassing and damage to property, Lettenberger said.
Tim Broveld, attorney for the village of Fontana, confirmed that a stipulated agreement ended the case in Fontana Municipal Court.
“From the village’s standpoint, this case is concluded,” Broveld said.
Municipal court cases are not criminal cases, but are civil proceedings based on municipal ordinances.
The 16 tickets that were dropped against Taylor were for “tree-topping,” or cutting off the tops of trees with the intent of killing them.
Fontana police investigated and determined that there was probable cause to cite Taylor, who owned a home almost directly behind Wilkinson’s.
The citations against Taylor were issued Sept. 25.
The citations were all municipal code violations. Fines for all 18 tickets would have totaled $10,436.
The stipulation agreement was signed May 23.
Lettenberger said Taylor agreed to the no-contest plea and stipulation to put an end to legal costs.
An initial appearance in the case was scheduled for October before Municipal Judge David Jensen in Fontana Municipal Court. However, before the hearing, Lettenberger asked for a new judge.
The case was moved to Municipal Judge Robert Klabunde of Genoa City. But Klabunde never heard the case.
In November, the Genoa City Village Board voted to disband its municipal court and have its municipal cases heard in Walworth County Circuit Court in Elkhorn.
The Genoa City court continued to hear cases until after the April 2019 elections, but the tree-topping case never made it to the court docket.
After the Genoa City court closed, the status of the case was caught in limbo.
Broveld said that after some telephone calls, the defendant agreed to return the case to Fontana for a final settlement.
Wilkinson had said he first noticed the damage to his trees in July 2018. The tops of at least 18 trees on his property, he said, were cut off.
Wilkinson could not be reached for comment about the resolution of the case.