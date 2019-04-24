FONTANA — What’s For Lunch?
It is not a question. It is a new lunch program at Fontana Elementary School.
The program offers free weekend lunches to children of families who have at least one child attending the Fontana school.
The program is hosted by the Green Grocer & Deli in Williams Bay, whose owners approached the school with the concept of assisting families on weekends.
Wendy Schanau, the school’s financial services assistant, said Fontana has a significant number of students who qualify for free or reduced meals at school.
The new program is designed to help those children continue to eat healthy after they go home at the end of the school day.
“We know there are students who go home and who have struggles with food,” Schanau said.
About 28 percent of the district’s 209 students receive free or reduced-cost meals.
Jane Larson, co-owner of Green Grocer, said her daughter attends Fontana Elementary, and Larson was surprised to hear the number of students at Fontana who take qualify for financial assistance with school meals.
“When you own a business, you see the waste, and you think of the people who are in need,” Larson said. “We thought it was part of our responsibility to help the school out.”
The program is open to any family with a child attending Fontana Elementary.
Each child in the household is eligible to receive two weekend lunches, each consisting of a sandwich or soup and a fruit. The lunches come straight from the kitchen at Green Grocer.
Jennifer Smithyman, student learning director at the school, said officials welcomed the program because they saw the benefit to students and because it would promote healthy eating.
It is also about reducing the amount of wasted food.
The program started during the week of April 15.
Students or their parents can sign up for What’s For Lunch at school, and lunches will be ready to take home Thursday or each week.
Green Grocer employees will make up the lunches at its store at 23 W Geneva St. The lunches will be made fresh on the day of delivery.
Larson said the program recently received a donation from the Fat Tire Ride, a charitable bicycle tour that is held each September in the Lake Geneva region.
Once everyone sees that the program can succeed at Fontana Elementary, Larson hopes to get other area schools interested.
Smithman said the concept is appealing because students eligible for free or reduced-cost breakfasts and lunches during school days do not receive any such benefits on weekends.
“We’re hoping that families who struggle on the weekends take advantage of this program,” Smithyman said.
Larson owns Green Grocer with her sister, Jennifer Veith. They have been in business for nine years.
She said because of her connections with Fontana Elementary, it was easy for Green Grocer to launch the What’s For Lunch concept with the Fontana school.
She said she and Smithyman began working last month to organize the new program.
“We’re a grocery store that believes in healthy food,” Larson said. “We want to send out healthy food, not just a can of something.”
Considering that the program is just starting, organizers say some details still need to be worked out.
“It will be interesting to see what will really be needed,” Larson said.