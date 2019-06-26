The Williams Bay and Fontana fire departments are among 25 departments in Wisconsin and Illinois to receive donated mechanical devices that could help save lives.
Each department received one of the $13,000 devices capable of performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation from the Mercyhealth Development Foundation. Donated on June 10, the device is known as the LUCAS Chest Compression System.
This is the first LUCAS device for Williams Bay, while Fontana received another four years ago, also from the Mercyhealth foundation.
The mechanical device, powered by lithium batteries, fits over the chest of a heart attack victim and delivers chest compressions, freeing up an ambulance crew to focus on monitoring a victim’s vitals and preparing for the patient’s delivery to the hospital.
Capt. Richard Gluth of the Williams Bay Fire Department said it is like having an extra pair of hands for emergency medical personnel in ambulances.
“It takes the place of one of us doing CPR,” Gluth said. “Once it’s set and running, it allows us to do other medical observations.”
For small, volunteer departments, that extra pair of hands comes in handy.
The Williams Bay department’s single ambulance often runs with a crew of just two people.
“We’re indebted to them,” he said of the Mercyhealth foundation. “It’s a huge donation for us.”
After receiving its first compressor four years ago, Fontana’s fire department is grateful to be doubly well equipped. The donation of a second device means that each of Fontana’s two ambulances now has one.
The compressors are portable, meaning they can be set up, if needed, on the Fontana department’s rescue watercraft.
Even on a moving boat, the apparatus provides perfect CPR compressions, Fontana Fire Chief Wolfgang Nitsch said.
“The system is consistent with the compressions as to depth of compression and speed, which is extremely important,” Nitsch said. “For example, you can imagine attempting to complete effective CPR in a moving watercraft. It is very difficult, at best. But with the Lucas system, it is nearly flawless.”
Jay MacNeal, director of Mercyhealth’s MD-1 Physicians and EMS medical director for Walworth County, Janesville and Beloit areas, said the benefits of the automated CPR device are “staggering” for both the patient and first responders.
The MD-1 program sends emergency service physicians in specially equipped vans to assist paramedics and emergency medical technicians on emergency calls.
“LUCAS is a labor-saving device with proven clinical improvements in our system,” McNeal said. “Performing high-quality CPR typically occupies several EMS providers, but the LUCAS device’s automated compressions free these providers to perform other life-critical skills.”
Jennifer Johns, director of the Mercyhealth foundation, said providing the equipment at no cost to area fire departments was an easy decision for the foundation board.
The foundation is the charitable arm of Mercyhealth, which operates hospitals and clinics in 70 cities and communities, including Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth, at state highways 50 and 67.
Johns said the foundation bought 30 of the devices at a total of about $400,000, which were distributed to the 25 departments. Some larger departments received more than one.
“One of the foundation’s goals is to help improve the health of the communities Mercyhealth serves,” Johns said.
The departments that received the donations applied for the grant.
She said the program is generally aimed at smaller departments.
“Each of these pieces are very expensive, and they wouldn’t be able to afford them on their own,” Johns said.