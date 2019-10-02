TOWN OF DELAVAN — The Belfry Music Theatre is recovering a bit of its past with construction of a small hotel adjacent to its auditorium for live musical performances.
The 12-room hotel is under construction at the same site where the Belfry once operated a dormitory for young actors who came here to learn their craft and perform in theatrical productions.
The historic theater, originally built as a church, now hosts dozens of musical performances annually in its 240-seat auditorium, drawing crowds from as far away as Chicago and Milwaukee.
Belfry marketing director James Fields said many customers stay overnight in the surrounding area, so the new hotel is being designed to accommodate them by expanding the business.
Concert goers already have asked about booking reservations at the hotel, even though it is not scheduled to open until next June.
“We have a pretty good understanding of our audience,” Fields said. “We’d like to think it’s a well-fitting addition.”
Construction began this summer on the expansion at the Belfry campus, which is located at 3601 state Highway 67, just south of state Highway 50 in the town of Delavan.
Local and county planners both approved the hotel addition.
County planner Matt Weidensee said the plans call for additional parking for hotel guests. Other elements of the project also complied with county building requirements, he said.
Parking has been an ongoing challenge for the Belfry.
“It worked out,” Weidensee said. “It seems to be pretty straightforward.”
Cherie Setteducate, executive director of the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce, said the Belfry and its neighboring attractions have made that area a growing visitor destination.
Introducing overnight accommodations into the mix makes good sense, she said.
“I think it’s a nice addition to the area,” she said.
The theater, built in the late 1800s, began as a Mormon church, but ceased operations as a church in the 1930s. A theater group then ran a performing arts center there until the 1980s.
Among the young performers who appeared on stage were future Hollywood stars Paul Newman and Harrison Ford.
A nonprofit group called Transformative Arts Inc. acquired the property in 2013. And after a restoration effort, the facility is now enjoying its third season of live musical performances, frequently drawing capacity crowds.
“It is an amazing turnaround in just a few short years,” Delavan town administrator John Olson said. “The venue has been well received by local residents and tourists alike.”
After the hotel is complete, the new owners plan next year to undertake construction of outdoor patios, more restrooms and improvements to the backstage area.
Town Chairman Larry Malsch said he hopes the improvements continue to draw crowds to the Belfry Music Theatre.
Because the theater is on the eastern edge of Delavan, many visitors end up patronizing restaurants and other businesses in nearby Williams Bay or elsewhere. Malsch, however, said the addition of the hotel and other improvements could increase the property’s value and generate more tax revenue for the town.
Plus, he said, hopefully more visitors will mean more people exploring Delavan’s other attractions.
“They can see what we got,” he said.
To make room for the new hotel, the Belfry owners razed a deteriorated building that once served as a dormitory for stage performers. The hotel will bear the same name as the old dormitory, the Belfry House.
The hotel will include four suites, eight standard guest rooms, and new offices for the theater staff. Fields said the accommodations will be upscale and will be similar to a bed and breakfast.
Unlike the theater, which normally shuts down during winter months, the hotel will operate year-round. Fields said officials hope the hotel eventually will become its own tourist attraction.
“I would like to think so,” he said. “Time will tell.”