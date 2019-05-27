FONTANA — It started with a question.
“How can it be that a beautiful resort town like Fontana is without an ice cream shop?” asked Suzy Brady.
Suzy’s husband, Todd Reschke, who is chief engineer at the Abbey Resort, said guests there would ask him: “Where’s the ice cream shop?”
Together, the couple decided to provide an answer.
It is called Blue Heaven, a new outlet inviting area residents to indulge their ice cream appetites at 105 W. Main St., in the SS Fontana building.
The building is called the SS Fontana for its nautical decorations, portholes instead of windows on the north side of the building, and trim of deck ropes and life savers.
The shop is called Blue Heaven after the name Brady gave to a summer cottage she owned on Geneva Lake.
Brady and Reschke, who now live in Fontana, had been coming here for years as a summer vacation spot.
Reschke is originally from Crystal Lake, Illinois, where he built homes. Brady is originally from Chicago, although she has also lived in Arizona and California, where she worked in retail.
Work on Blue Heaven started March 1, and took about two months to complete.
The store itself is small, only about 240 square feet.
Reschke did most of the renovation work. Brady is an interior designer, and she gets as much out of that 240 square feet as possible.
Standing inside, five area teens were licking at ice cream cones.
“The ice cream is fantastic,” said Lauren Miller, 16.
Seating is outdoors on the patio, which can accommodate 37 customers.
Brady said they had been talking about starting an ice cream shop for nearly six years.
When they bought the SS Fontana building four years ago, they knew they had the right location.
Customer Robert Vail said he could recall two other Fontana ice cream shops of years gone by — one across the street from where Blue Heaven is now, and another on Third Avenue. But the last one left in the 1970s.
“It’s been that long,” Vail said.
Vail said he liked the butter pecan ice cream at Blue Heaven, but he has not found a favorite yet.
“We have the whole summer, he said.
Cecelia Perry, of Richland Center, said it was unusual that it has taken nearly 40 years to get an ice cream shop back in Fontana.
“Especially in a little resort town like this,” she said.
On his way to the shop, Jim Winquist said this would be his first trip to Blue Heaven. The long-time Fontana resident said it had been a while since the last ice cream shop closed in Fontana.
“It’s exciting to have another ice cream shop,” he said. “I hope they do well.”
Blue Heaven is open seven days a week, until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The shop offers 27 flavors from two of Wisconsin’s leading artisan ice creameries: Purple Door in Milwaukee and Chocolate Shoppe in Madison.
Brady said she had the enviable duty of sampling 30 different flavors from the two ice cream makers before making her final selections.
The ice cream names are as intriguing as the flavors. Some of them are: Yippee Skippee, Superman, Blue Moon, Birthday Cake, Beer and Pretzel, Purple Moon, Toasted Oatmeal and Whiskey.
The shop had a soft opening during the May 18 weekend. The grand opening was May 24. And although the weather was initially cold and rainy, as the rain faded away, customers turned up making the later afternoon and evening busy, Brady said.
The cones are also gourmet, with the cookie cones that are made like real cookies, including Oreo, chocolate chip, and a salty Philadelphia pretzel cone.
The flavor of the month is Loaded French Toast from Chocolate Shoppe.