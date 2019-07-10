WILLIAMS BAY — The statutes of the territory of Wisconsin were teeming with provisions for a strong military force, and Governor Dodge had on paper a large state militia. But with the breaking up of new land and the busy life pioneer men were living, very little time was left for training for such service.
However, in 1842, there was a war scare, with persistent rumors that the Indian tribes west of the Mississippi were forming an alliance to try to invade the territory and get back the land they had given up. So persistent was the rumor that Governor Dodge issued a proclamation on June 1 for all the militia to be brought to full strength and drilled and be ready for review, on penalty of fines for all who did not report.
The Walworth County regiment was known as the Sixth Regiment of Wisconsin Militia, under the command of Colonel Edward Elderkin of Elkhorn.
Following a summer of drilling, the Walworth County regiment was ready for the assembly of militias to take place in Elkhorn on Oct. 5, 1842. Such a military display had never been seen in the county; in all, there were 1,200 soldiers ready to demonstrate their skills.
Noticing the wide-ranging appearance of the men, an onlooker commented “some with hats and some without, some with coats and some without, and those that had shirts wore them, and those that did not have them came without.”
The firearms they carried were just as varied as their dress. Muskets, shotguns, long-toms, bell muzzle rifles, horse-pistols, or whatever other firearms that could be found were carried. Worthy of note, over half of the men drilled with only a broom handle as a substitute for a rifle.
What the men of the regiment lacked in uniforms and firearms, the officers made up for with their fancy suits, epaulets, and gleaming side-arms. General Bullen of Racine and Inspector Hutchinson of Rockport were the reviewing officers who praised Colonel Elderkin on the regiment’s military bearing, discipline, and excellent drill skills.
It was almost 20 years after this assembly before any call was made for military service. On Monday, April 15, 1861, the Governor of Wisconsin, Alexander W. Randall, received the following dispatch from the Secretary of War:
“To His Excellency A.W. Randall, Governor of Wisconsin: Call made on you by tonight’s mail, for one (1) regiment of militia for immediate service, Simon Cameron, Secretary of War.”
On the following day. Governor Randall issued the proclamation calling for volunteers, which read:
“To the loyal citizens of Wisconsin: For the first time in the history of the Federal government, organized treason has manifested itself within several States of this Union, and armed rebels are making war against it. The proclamation of the President of the United States tell[s] of unlawful combinations too powerful to be suppressed, and calls for military forces to suppress such combinations, and to sustain him in executing the laws. The treasury must no longer be plundered; the public property must be protected from aggressive violence; that already seized must be retaken, and the laws must be executed.
“A demand made upon Wisconsin by the President of the United States for aid to sustain the Federal arm must meet with a prompt response. One regiment of the militia of this State will be required for immediate service, and further service [sic], will be required as the exigencies of the government may demand. It is a time when against the civil and religious liberties of the people, and against the Government of the United States, parties and politicians, and platforms must be as dust in the balance. All citizens everywhere must join in making common cause against the enemy. Opportunities will be immediately offered to existing military companies under the direction of the proper authorities of the State for enlistment to fill the military demand of the Federal Government, and I hereby invite the patriotic citizens of this State to enroll [sic] themselves into companies of 78 men each and to advise the Executive of their readiness to be mustered into service immediately. Detailed instructions will be furnished on the acceptance of companies and commissioned officers of each regiment will nominate their own field officers. In times of public danger, bad men grow bold and reckless[,] the property of the citizen becomes unsafe, and both the public and private rights are liable to be jeopardized. I enjoin on all administrative and peace officers within the State renewed vigilance in the maintenance and execution of the laws, and in guarding against exigencies leading to disorder among the people.”
Within seven days, 36 companies had volunteered their service. Among the first was one from Geneva. The companies were ordered to Camp Randall in Madison; upon their arrival at Camp Randall, they found that their enlistment was for three years instead of three months. Those who wished could back down, but only one man took advantage.
And so began the Civil War.
According to a Walworth County history book, “Wisconsin citizens bore the various burdens of war with unending patience, and upheld the war policies and measures with little-uttered doubt or question as to their wisdom and necessity. Throughout all when defeat seemed too frequent, successes were slow coming, and victory was often feebly pursued, citizens in Wisconsin were fortified by their sense of patriotism and the cause, while preparing themselves for things unspeakable and further sacrifices.”
The call for young men to take up arms left the farms and shops in need of help. When possible, Wisconsin women did what they could to keep the home fires burning. They met formally and informally to provide aid to the sick and wounded soldiers.
One such Walworth County woman was Mrs. Mary Elizabeth (Chesebro) Lee of Sugar Creek. Mrs. Lee was active in organizing aid at home, and later tending to the sick and wounded in field hospitals and in one of the six general military hospitals set up in Louisville, Kentucky.
The end of the war in 1865 brought a welcome peace to the nation, and especially to the soldiers who had fought in the war. Regiments were mustered out of service. Former soldiers returned to the homes and farms they had left behind so many years before. But, for some, having seen the world beyond “glorious old Walworth County,” home was no longer all the world to them, and many would leave once more.
In the decade following the war, veterans organizations were formed, and many former soldiers joined G.A.R. posts where they could gather at reunions and share stories over campfires and remember battles and comrades who did not return home.
The following is a list of men who served in the Union Army who had a connection to the area surrounding Williams Bay: Francis W. and Robert Russell, Royal A. Fowle (grandsons of Williams Bay founder Israel Williams); John Charles and George Kishner; John D.C. Gaylord; J.H. Merwin; Norville Williams; High Rector; Truman Johns; Oscar F. Vincent; Henry and James Southwick; Lyman D. Smith; Russell S. Trumball; John Spencer; George Farrar; Clinton Q. Fisk; James Williams; Robert McChesney; George W. Coburn; Hilas and Hamilton S. Dalrymple; William H. Virgil; William L. Bradt; Henry Dalton; James and Charles Snell; Daniel E. Vrooman; George Wilday; Charles Scoffin; Otis, Sidney, and William Dodge; Henry Delap; John Hall; Charles Remmel; and Edward B. Meatyard.
Of these 38 men, nine died of disease or wound, one suffered the effects of his wound the rest of his life, and one deserted.
