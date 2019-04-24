FONTANA — Lesser celandine is back.
Not that the destructive little plant with the pretty yellow flowers really ever left.
The Geneva Lake Conservancy is raising the alarm that the invasive plant species appears to be spreading.
The conservancy is also offering assistance to property owners who want to eradicate the pest from their properties.
Lesser celandine has most recently been seen along the rights-of-way of state Highway 50, on the north shore of Geneva Lake and the south shore of Lake Como, as well as several areas of Williams Bay.
The plant is also believed to have invaded more than 80 Walworth County properties, many between Geneva Lake and Lake Como.
The conservancy is partnering with the state Department of Natural Resources to offer a cost-share program to landowners who have identified lesser celandine on their property and want to eradicate it.
According to the conservancy, the DNR will reimburse landowners for half the cost of herbicide treatments.
Jake Schmidt, land protection specialist at the Geneva Lake Conservancy, said the conservancy and state are hoping that increased public awareness will lead to more treatment to combat lesser celandine.
“With all invasive species, people just need to be educated about it and take appropriate action,” Schmidt said.
Lesser celandine is an aggressive, toxic plant that can harm pets and humans if ingested. It kills native plants and can cause erosion that degrades lakes and streams.
“Lesser celandine will take over the forest floor and crowd out native plants and wildflowers,” Schmidt said.
Sometimes called fake buttercup, lesser celandine is an early spring flower blooming in April and May. It thrives in the shade in wet or moist soils and typically spreads along streams and flood plains.
When the plant’s tops die back in May and early June, they leave a bare patch on the soil where nothing else can grow, which can lead to erosion.
Eroded soil, containing phosphorus and other pollutants, then enters waterways.
“Spring is the best time to do manual or herbicide control of lesser celandine,” Schmidt said. “Small clusters of plants can be hand-dug and bagged for landfill or incinerator disposal, but larger areas require herbicide treatment.”
In wooded areas, landowners may treat affected areas with broad spectrum herbicides that contain glyphosate. Treatment must be applied when the leaves are green, which is usually before June.
In areas near streams, wetlands and shorelines, or in areas that remain moist at least two days after a rain, treatments must be done by certified and licensed aquatic herbicide applicators, and also require a chemical treatment permit from the DNR.
Mike Putnam, an invasive plant specialist for the DNR, said the DNR recently received a three-year $50,000 U.S. Forest Service Grant to create an incentive program for private residents to eradicate lesser celandine from their properties.
“We’re offering it as a form of assistance,” Putnam said of the money.
Lesser celandine is concentrated in Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine and especially, Walworth, counties.
Putnam said the DNR does not know why the plant is so concentrated in just one part of the state, or why most of the infestation is in Walworth County.
While the plant has been in Walworth County for at least the past 10 years, the DNR decided to alert residents to its presence last spring, Putnam said.
He said he found some old DNR records that indicate the invasive made its home along Snake Road near Lake Geneva some 10 to 15 years ago.
After flowering, white bulbils develop on stems.
Lesser celandine grows from these little bulbils, which fall off and root in the soil.
The plant grows along creeks and shorelines, which allows some of those bulbils to spread by falling into the water.
“We don’t know how quickly it spreads,” Putnam said.
While tough to kill, lesser celandine can be eradicated.
He said the DNR has been working on patches of lesser celandine along the Milwaukee River for several years. An aerial survey of the area has shown that the lesser celandine is gone from an area that had been aggressively treated.
Putnam said the plant may have been sold as an ornamental many years ago, despite its early blooming and early die-back.
“It’s a pretty little plant,” he said.