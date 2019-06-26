WILLIAMS BAY — Barrett Memorial Library gets by with a little help from its friends.
And the Friends of Barrett Memorial Library are friends indeed.
The library recently completed a 1,600-square-foot expansion and renovation for $380,000. Most of that came out of the village budget.
With all of that extra room, some additional furniture is needed, and that is where the friends come in.
The 15 or so members of the friends group are hard at work wrapping 30 themed baskets that are up for silent auction to help raise funds to furnish the expanded library.
The items in the baskets are donations from area businesses
There are spa baskets and restaurant baskets, containing gift cards and products available at those locations.
And some baskets are from a bit outside the area. The Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers each donated a basket.
Among the items in the Packers basket are a book on the Packers’ centennial and a football autographed by members of the team. The Brewers basket includes two game tickets and two bottles of New Glarus beer.
The library tried to get a basket from the Chicago Bears, but that did not work out, said Ann Becker, a friends member and former library director from 2003 to 2016.
Some of the baskets are not baskets at all. One is a series of restaurant gift cards arranged in a picture frame.
The bid-taking started June 19.
The bid sheets are set out for each basket. Bidders put down their names, addresses and bids for the baskets. Each subsequent bid on the sheet should be at least $5 more than the previous bid.
The baskets will remain in the library until July 6, when they will be moved to Edgewater Park in conjunction with the Williams Bay Lions Club’s Pancake Breakfast.
There, the highest bidders will claim their baskets. A Friends of the Library book sale is also scheduled for that weekend at the library, said library director Joy Schnupp.
“Our hope is that the Friends’ Book Sale and Silent Basket Auction will be wildly successful — drawing people in for that, as well as to check out all that’s new with the building,” Schnupp said.
The basket auction is expected to raise between $2,000 and $5,000, Becker said.
Schnupp said other fundraising efforts are in the works, but those are not set yet.
The library hopes to raise about $80,000 for furniture for both patrons and staff, including desks, tables, chairs, soft seating, coffee tables, and mobile bookshelves.
None of that was included in the village budget.
Instead, the friends group went to work soliciting donation and holding auctions to raise the money for the furniture.
Becker said the friends have paid for almost all the furniture in the library while she was director, and that tradition is continuing.
The friends have already helped raise about half of the $80,000, Becker said. The group donated $30,000 out of their funds and the Williams Bay Lions Club funded another $12,000.
“We have purchased some furniture, and it’s on order,” Becker said.
Schnupp said that first order should arrive at the end of July.
The library is still planning to buy two tables, a coffee table and 10 chairs, and two new bookshelves, Becker said.
“Everything is commercial grade,” Becker said. She said the library found that anything less than commercial grade does not last long.
The library is buying its furniture from Integra Seating, a furniture manufacturer just up the road in Walworth.
Schnupp said the friends also provide funding to purchase technology, programming, and to provide continuing staff education.
“I know as a director, I’m very fortunate to have such an active, dedicated friends group that wholeheartedly supports our mission,” Schnupp said. “Not all libraries are so lucky.”