WALWORTH — Three Big Foot High School students have received awards for their performances in the school recent production of the musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.”
The awards are presented by the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison after judges from the Overture Center staff watch and evaluate the student performances during show night.
The winners, sophomore Nathan Birdsall and juniors Jeff Martin and Will Volmar, will perform at the Overture Center on June 9 along with other Jerry Award winners from across the state.
Birdsall received a Jerry for outstanding lead performance as the sadistic dentist. Volmar won for outstanding supporting performance as Mr. Mushnik. And Jeffrey Martin, who played the hapless plant-loving Seymour, won the spirit award for his leadership as a part of the cast.
Spirit award nominees are voted on by the cast and crew, Voigt said.
Neal Raskin, Big Foot band director, also received a Jerry for outstanding musical direction. The musical was presented Feb. 15, 16 and 17 in the high school’s performing arts theater.
High schools apply to be a part of the Jerry Awards competition, said Jacob Voigt, choral teacher, who directed the students in the “Little Shop.” This is the first time Big Foot has participated in the Jerry Awards, and to win four awards and garner 17 nominations on the first try is impressive, Voigt said.
According to the Overture Center website, the center’s 50 reviewers attended 98 productions at 92 schools and community theaters. The center selected 400 Jerry Award recipients this year.
The center has a panel of theater experts who travel to high schools around the state and judge their performances.
Big Foot actors said knowing that their musical would be reviewed and judged by experts from the Overture Center added some tension, but also some inspiration to their performances.
“We knew we were going watched by the Jerry people,” said Martin. “We just didn’t know when.”
And so each performance had to be done right, just in case that was night it was being evaluated. The cast was constantly communicating with each other, making sure their performances meshed.
Birdsall said that on stage, cooperation is key.
As the sadistic dentist, Orin Scrivello, Nathan has a scene where he gets physical with Jeff’s Seymour, grabbing his arms and forcing him into a dentist’s chair.
Birdsall said he had to be careful not to get too forceful, while they made the scene look as real and comic as possible.
“You have to be careful on stage,” Birdsall said.
In addition to acting, Volmar also choreographed a tap dance for the musical, which gave Martin some concern because he is not a dancer. On the other hand, said Martin, his character, Seymour, was a klutz, so messing up a step or two would be in character.
Birdsall has performed before in local theater. Martin was in last year’s production of “Mary Poppins.”
Volmar has had performance experience in dance and playing piano.
All three said they are interested in continuing their education in theater, but none of them plan on a career in theater.
“The competition is too intense,” Volmar said.
Raskin said the musical used a remote orchestra set up.
The audience heard the music, but never saw the orchestra. The orchestra performed in the music room, and it was broadcast through the stage sound system to the auditorium, Raskin said. As musical director, Raskin watched the on-stage action on a monitor so he could cue the orchestra.
The sound system performed perfectly, because the music sounded as if the orchestra was right there in front of the stage, Voigt said.
Birdsall, Martin and Volmar said they want to come back for next year’s musical.
Voigt, however, will not be there.
After a year of teaching chorus and directing the musical, Voigt tendered his resignation to the Big Foot School Board.
Voigt said he enjoyed his time at Big Foot.
However, theater opportunities in this area are limited.
“I do think I would benefit being part of a different community where I can continue to develop my skills,” he said.
His goal, he said, is to find an area where he can teach by day and perform at night.
Voigt said he was proud of what he was able to accomplish this year, particularly in generating interest in the musical program.
Enthusiasm was never a problem during practices and performances, Voigt said. In fact, he sometimes had to suggest his actors dial their energy back a bit.
“I think we pushed the envelope, he said.