WALWORTH — It is the worst flooding that people can remember in the Oak Knolls neighborhood of Walworth.
And it has brought out the best in the community.
Volunteers turned out Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 to fill sandbags and help clean up damage in a neighborhood pummeled by heavy rains that left six feet of floodwater.
The village declared a local emergency and requested volunteer help after repeated thunderstorms over several days left the Oak Knolls neighborhood inundated.
Volunteer Jake Ries said he was happy to lend a hand with a homeowner on Laurie Court who needed help hauling damaged belongings out of his home.
“I just hope someone would do the same for me,” Ries said.
Flooded resident Adrian Hernandez, a college student who lives with his parents on Williams Street, said volunteers brought meals and other supplies while he and his family were coping with four feet of water in their basement.
Hernandez said his basement bedroom was destroyed along with a laptop computer that contained years of school work. A neighbor dropped by to donate a new laptop computer.
“It’s beautiful,” Hernandez said of the neighborly spirit. “It lets us know that we’re not alone.”
The neighborhood, located east of Big Foot High School, has been flooded before, but never like this.
After repeated thunderstorms and rain starting Sept. 9, water spilled over from nearby Lake Petite and flooded into the neighborhood starting Sept. 13. A large open field took on the appearance of a lake, and from there, water seeped into surrounding backyards.
Homeowner Paul Lauterbach, who has lived on Bennett Court for 20 years, said his home had six feet of water in the backyard and three feet of water in the basement.
“It’s never been this bad,” he said.
Lauterbach said he and his wife felt helpless as they watched floodwater creep into their backyard, and then quickly come rushing into their basement. Then he saw the village take action and volunteers show up to help.
“As more and more houses started to go under,” he said, “more and more started to happen.”
Village President Tom Connelly announced Sept. 14 that the village had declared a local emergency. Police recruited volunteers to help fill sandbags in an effort to protect homes from the worsening flood.
Sandbagging was followed by cleanup efforts that continued Sept. 15, as several homeowners in Oak Knollls found themselves under water.
Students from Big Foot High School and others turned out to offer assistance.
Jim and Julie Ekman said their Laurie Court home was not badly damaged, so they went down the street to help a neighbor who was not so fortunate.
“It’s great,” Jim Ekman said. “Everybody’s helping everybody.”
Another homeowner, Mike Dowden, said his house got three feet of water inside, and virtually everything in the basement was destroyed.
Dowden said he was moved to see volunteers show up to offer help.
“People just kept coming,” he said. “It’s a tough situation for a lot of people. But it was nice to see that part of it.”
As the cleanup continued, residents waited and wondered if the worst was over. More rain could exasperate the situation, and it could take days or longer for the floodwater to recede.
The village hooked up pumps that worked to divert floodwater away from Oak Knolls.
Lauterbach said he and his wife are anxious about whether they will be able to recover fully.
“This, for us, could be a life-changer,” he said. “It’s a day-by-day thing for us.”