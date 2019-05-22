WILLIAMS BAY — A network of light-measuring devices could soon surrounding Geneva Lake in an effort to help measure and control light pollution intereferring with the night skies.
Former staff members of Yerkes Observatory have landed a $4,700 grant to purchase equipment, and they are organizing area students to work with engineers in the monitoring effort.
Known as the Lakeshore Environmental and Night Sky Sensor project, the effort is being led by former Yerkes education outreach staffers nown operating under the name Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM.
A kick-off event for the night sky project is planned for May 29 at the Lake Geneva Public Library.
Lake Geneva, Williams Bay and Fontana all have ordinances that control outdoor lighting.
Kate Meredith, director of the new outreach group, said the night sky monitoring could provide those communities with data to show where their ordinances are being effective and where they are not.
The group has landed a $4,700 grant from the Environmental Education Foundation, which is affiliated with the Geneva Lake Association of lakefront property owners.
The foundation has awarded more than $550,000 in college scholarships and outdoor education awards to more than 500 lake area youth over the years, in addition to special grants.
Carl Rathmann, president of the foundation’s board of directors, said a grant was awarded for the night sky monitoring program after organizers submitted a detailed proposal.
“Our foundation can and should support such special projects.” Rathmann said.
Under the proposal, night sky sensors would be permanently-mounted devices that would gauge the amount of light pollution over Geneva Lake.
The $4,700 grant will cover the cost of materials for the project.
The project will involve the development, design, testing and building of remote light sensing devices that will be placed in locations around the lake by students participating in the project.
Meredith said plans call for a working prototype to be tested within a year.
The astrophysics group has been going to middle school and high schools in the county seeking students interested in astronomy and engineering who want to help with the project.
Meredith said former engineers and interns at Yerkes Observatory will serve as mentors and advisers for the project.
Students will create a computer program to collect and record data from the light-measuring devices, and they will be the leaders in finding sites for the devices, educating area residents on the causes and prevention of light pollution.
Meredith said she hopes to at least 20 students in the program, which is slated to begin next school year. She said 12 students have signed up so far.
Rathmann said the grant is a part of his foundation’s mission “to make the people in the lakes area more aware of our environmental obligation.”
In October last year, the University of Chicago, which owns Yerkes, closed the observatory to the public and shut down all engineering and education programs.
Rathmann said the educational foundation made donations in the past to the Yerkes Education Outreach, which was led by Medredith.
He said the astrophysics education group has done a good job of picking up where the former Yerkes education effort left off.
Keeping the skies dark above Geneva Lake has long been an issue in the area, first because of the observatory, because its telescopes needed dark night skies to make observations.
One of the goals of the new effort is to expand the ability to gather dark sky quality data from remote locations.
Organizers have also supported an application by Williams Bay’s Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy to be named a Dark Sky Park, certified by the International Dark Sky Association.
This Dark Sky Park process requires consistent light measurements to be reported to the association.
Those measurements now are taken with a hand-held device.
Don Skalla, a member of the Kishwauketoe board of directors, has been taking the readings on a volunteer basis. But Skalla has not been taking readings for a while because he has not had time.
With dark sky sensors mounted in place and monitored by computers, readings could be taken more reliably, Meredith said.
Rathmann said that the education foundation wants to identify and help scientific research projects that involve students.
The Environmental Education Foundation is a nonprofit foundation and welcomes support from community members and businesses.