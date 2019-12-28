New disaster fund in Walworth aims to help victims

“Recovery in my mind is the biggest concern — it’s the damage to these homes,” Connelly said. “We had homes that up until a few weeks ago did not even have heat in their homes, and it was getting below freezing.”

Connelly said he expects flood victims to be able to apply for relief within the early months of 2020.

In the same Dec. 9 village board meeting the fund was approved, residents affected by the flooding, most from the Oak Knolls neighborhood, spoke about their ongoing trouble with leaking basements, flood insurance and decreased property values.

Some residents who have been dealing with the flooding for months asked when they can expect a decision to be made as to how the flooding will be dealt with.

Oak Knolls resident Paul Lauterbach said he has spent tens of thousands of dollars making out-of-pocket repairs to his home, after flooding that started in September left his basement submerged with 4 feet of water.

Saying he would apply for assistance from the disaster fund, Lauterbach said while he believes the village is doing the most it can to help, he fears the cost of long-lasting repairs will not make for an easy solution.