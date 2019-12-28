New disaster fund in Walworth aims to help victims

WALWORTH — In the aftermath of a damaging flood, the village has approved the creation of a disaster fund to assist homeowners effected by flooding and mitigate future damages.
Homes in the Oak Knolls subdivision and surrounding areas this fall sustained water-logged basements, damaged appliances and ongoing difficulty in combating the water.
The village board decided to start with a general disaster fund and to allow a sub-fund later if a donation was made to a specific cause, so proceeds could be distributed accordingly.
Village Board President Thomas Connelly said multiple parties had expressed an interest in making contributions after the flooding this fall, but no clear method of storing and distributing such donations had been established.
“It’s been painstaking just knowing we have people who want to help and donate funds, and not having an apparatus to accept the money and do something good with it,” Connelly said during a Dec. 9 board meeting.
Now that the fund has been approved, the general services committee will be tasked with creating rules for how the funds will be distributed and what damages will be eligible for replacement.
Connelly said he anticipates aid distribution guidelines to mirror those put in place by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), making appliances like air-conditioning units or water heaters eligible for replacement, but excluding personal items like memorabilia. Investment areas will include flood mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery — with a focus on recovery, he added.
“Recovery in my mind is the biggest concern — it’s the damage to these homes,” Connelly said. “We had homes that up until a few weeks ago did not even have heat in their homes, and it was getting below freezing.”
Connelly said he expects flood victims to be able to apply for relief within the early months of 2020.
In the same Dec. 9 village board meeting the fund was approved, residents affected by the flooding, most from the Oak Knolls neighborhood, spoke about their ongoing trouble with leaking basements, flood insurance and decreased property values.
Some residents who have been dealing with the flooding for months asked when they can expect a decision to be made as to how the flooding will be dealt with.
Oak Knolls resident Paul Lauterbach said he has spent tens of thousands of dollars making out-of-pocket repairs to his home, after flooding that started in September left his basement submerged with 4 feet of water.
Saying he would apply for assistance from the disaster fund, Lauterbach said while he believes the village is doing the most it can to help, he fears the cost of long-lasting repairs will not make for an easy solution.
“The dollar amount needed to really mitigate this problem, to the point we won’t have to worry about it, is going to be extremely substantial,” he said. “That’s the part that scares me.”
Another flooding victim, Laura Peska, who lives just south of the village, said she believes the disaster relief fund will help alleviate some expenses caused by the water damage. But she does not think repairing damaged items will assist in the long-term flooding issue.
“It’s like putting a Band-Aid on a broken arm,” Peska said.
While financial aid for victims is beneficial, she said, she believes using the disaster fund to finance flood prevention projects would be most effective.
The village is currently waiting for results on an engineering study that will show options for dealing with flooding from nearby Lake Petite. The study is expected to be completed by February 2020.
“Thank you for the public comments,” Connelly told the flood victims. “Those are essential for us to hear from you. And we do listen — we do take them seriously.”