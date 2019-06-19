WILLIAMS BAY — Phosphorus is necessary for life, but it can also be a lake killer.
Too much phosphorus can lead to too much life in a lake, including plants and bacteria that are unpleasant and even dangerous to humans.
The Geneva Lake Conservancy and the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency have launched a three-year initiative to reduce the amount of phosphorus pollution getting into Geneva Lake and other lakes and streams in Walworth County.
The agencies are cooperating with the Walworth County Conservation Office to reach out to lakeside municipalities, property owners and farmers with suggestions on how to control the phosphorous chemical.
The effort includes Walworth County’s many golf courses and their usage of fertilizers that contain phosphorous.
Charles Colman, a member of the conservancy’s board of directors., said that rising levels of phosphorus in recent years have led to created environmental issues that are “detrimental to recreation, human and animal health, and ultimately threaten property values and the tourism economy.”
According to the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, Geneva Lake has 12 parts per billion phosphorus, while 15 parts per billion is the threshold at which serious problems can occur with algae and bacteria blooms in a lake.
While Geneva Lake is still under the threshold, the numbers are trending upward.
The environmental agency plans to spend the next year collecting and testing samples from streams and watersheds that have reported high levels of the bacteria E. coli.
E. coli is found in animal and human feces, and it is also associated with high levels of phosphorus.
Ted Peters, director of the Williams Bay-based environmental agency, said the test results will be used to determine the source of phosphorus pollution.
“These tests will help us identify the source of the problem so we can develop solutions,” Peters said.
Among the possible sources are faulty septic systems, agricultural runoff, lawn waste, soil erosion and fertilizer, among others.
“What makes phosphorus pollution so difficult to address are its multiple sources,” said Fay Amerson, urban conservation specialist for the county. “Even washing cars and boats near a waterway can contribute to the problem.”
The goal of the new initiative is to educate lakeside property owners and businesses about the dangers of phosphorus, and best practices to keep the chemical and other pollutants out of lakes and streams.
“What we’re trying to do is become proactive rather than reactive,” said Karen Yancey, director of the Geneva Lake Conservancy. “Once phosphorus gets into the water, it takes a long time to get it out of the water. You can’t filter it out.”
According to the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, it takes up to 13 years for phosphorus to pass through Geneva Lake.
Yancey said the Fontana-based conservancy is reaching out to golf course owners and managers about instituting a program developed by a conservation group called Audubon International.
According to the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, there are nine country clubs with 19 golf courses in the county.
Frank LaVardera, director of environmental programs for golf for Audubon International, said the program for golf course management is an integrated system with tests and procedures to reduce the amount of water runoff from the links into the lakes.
Part of the solution is reducing the amount of acreage used by golfers on each golf course.
“In general, golf courses have a lot of room to spare,” LaVardera said. “Some areas can be taken out of play and be totally naturalized.”
With less acreage being used by golfers, there would be less need for lawn maintenance and less chemical usage.
“As a result, water quality should improve,” he said.
The program also encourages golf courses to allow significant growth of waterfront vegetation to absorb phosphorus and nitrates.
Yancey said the conservancy is planning a December seminar for golf course managers and owners about the benefits of better conservation and water management.
Conservancy and environmental agency representatives will also turn to lakeside municipalities for help.
Yancey said there is a need for stronger municipal ordinances to control soil erosion related to construction and for enforcing fines against those who dump lawn waste into waterways.
She said proponents of the new initiative will draw up model ordinances to deal with those problems.
In rural areas, organizers plan to meet with farmers to promote increased use of cover crops to prevent soil erosion.
The conservancy and environmental agency kicked off the new phosphorus control program May 31 with a six-hour seminar in Elkhorn. Speakers from the state DNR, county, U.S. Geological Service, and other groups made presentations about the danger that phosphorus poses to area lakes.
Both Yancey and Peters said the turnout was impressive, with about 60 homeowners, farmers and business owners attending from around the county.
After the seminar, letters were mailed to lakefront property owners on Geneva, Lauderdale and Whitewater lakes with information on how they can help reduce phosphorus runoff from their properties.
Funding for buffer strips will be offered to lakefront homeowner associations through the state DNR’s Healthy Lakes program.
The three-year phosphorus initiative is being underwritten by a grant from The Richard H. Driehaus Charitable Lead Trust. Other support has been provided by the Simms Family Foundation and the Kikkoman Foods Foundation Inc.