FONTANA — Store owners in Fontana and Walworth are finding strength in numbers with a new event to kick off the holiday shopping season.
Merchants in both communities are joining in a special holiday open house as part of a new initiative to forge a partnership promoting business throughout the region.
The open house Nov. 6 will entice shoppers with sales and specials in a cooperative arrangement aimed at encouraging customers to visit as many participating businesses as possible.
It is an effort being spearheaded by Kathie Perkins, owner of the new Fontana Home shop, which is opening next month at the former site of Novak’s Restaurant, 158 Fontana Boulevard.
Perkins said she hopes that by connecting with other shop owners in both Fontana and Walworth, she can cultivate a camaraderie among merchants who might otherwise feel isolated or unsure of themselves in the business world.
“It’s kind of lonely if you’re alone,” she said. “If you get this network together, it’s like you’re not alone.”
Another participant, Ellen Dragonetti, manager of Posh Threads in Fontana, pointed out that nearly all of the participating business owners are women. That helps the participants to find common ground with one another, she said.
“We all kind of support each other and call each other,” Dragonetti said.
Other participating businesses in Fontana include Blue Heaven Ice Cream, Fontana Jewelers, Frontier Flowers, Nick’s Upholstery and Thyme On Geneva Lake. Joining from Walworth are Cashmere Compass, Twill Cottage and Sandy’s Upscale Consignment.
The open house Nov. 6 is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with shoppers encouraged to tour the entire network for specials, treats and other promotions.
Stacey Syverson, owner of Cashmere Compass, said she will offer a 15-percent discount on select merchandise, and she plans to have free refreshments for customers.
Syverson said although there have been similar joint promotions among neighboring businesses, she cannot recall one that brought together stores in both Walworth and Fontana. She agreed that building an alliance among store owners could impress shoppers by sending a new message.
“It’s all about community over competitiveness,” she said, “and giving a unique experience to our customers.”
Perkins has participated in a similar cooperative arrangement in the Chicago suburb of Barrington, Illinois, where she operates another home decor business.
Along with her husband, Wally Perkins, she purchased Novak’s Restaurant last year and other property along Fontana Boulevard. After demolishing the restaurant, the couple built a new two-story building that will house the Fontana Home shop, plus other commercial and residential tenants.
Perkins said the cooperative holiday promotion concept has caught on big in Barrington, and shoppers look forward to the event year after year. Shoppers appreciate that store owners as a group are focused on serving the customers rather than just making sales for themselves, she said.
In the Fontana-Walworth area, she added, even stores with similar merchandise are all different enough that shoppers will enjoy the variety, Perkins said.
“Everybody’s got a different style,” she said. “I honestly think there’s room for everybody.”
After the holiday shopping kickoff Nov. 6, the group is discussing other ways to work cooperatively on promoting business in the Fontana-Walworth region.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Paulette Kawski, owner of Thyme On Geneva Lake, a store that sells kitchen decor and cooking supplies, and also includes a commercial kitchen for carryout meals.
Kawski said visitors to her shop Nov. 6 will be treated to homemade appetizers and other refreshments.
Posh Threads is planning a 20-percent storewide sale, plus drawings for gift certificates.
For Perkins, the event will coincide with the first-ever opening of her new Fontana Home store, following more than a year of planning and construction.
Neighboring businesses credit Perkins with introducing a fresh idea for organizing store owners in Fontana and Walworth into a regional alliance for business promotion.
“I think her energy is going to be contagious,” Kawski said.
Dragonetti agreed, adding of Perkins: “She’s kind of our cheerleader. She’s got the energy — let her go for it.”