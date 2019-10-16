WILLIAMS BAY — Anyone on Geneva Lake who sees Water Safety Patrol boats speed past with red flags snapping and lights flashing should know it is time to get off the water.
Those boats are running just ahead of a storm — streaks of lightning and squalls of rain that can turn a recreational boat cruise perilous.
The Water Safety Patrol crew members call their storm-warning race “running the reds.”
“It’s one of the most exciting things,” former crew member Kelly Otzen said. “You feel like you’re really helping the people.”
“Running the Reds” is also the eye-catching title of a new book marking the safety patrol’s centennial by local writer and former water safety patrol lifeguard Anne Morrissy.
The book, called “Running the Reds: The First 100 Years of the Water Safety Patrol 1920-2020,“ includes stories from patrol members about their experiences on the patrol, along with photographs of past and present patrol members and boats.
Morrissy met and interviewed dozens of former patrol members while compiling the book.
“That has patrollers telling stories in their own words,” she said.
The Water Safety Patrol will officially mark its centennial in June 2020 with plans for a 100th birthday open to the pubic at the group’s headquarters from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 20.
The patrol was founded 100 years ago by Simeon B. Chapin, a Lake Geneva resident who made his fortune in the stock market and real estate. By the early 20th century, Geneva Lake was a tourist magnet, bringing visitors and their boats by the hundreds.
The Water Safety Patrol started out small, with 25 members, providing lifeguards around the lake. In 1925, the group established a boat patrol.
Today, the Williams Bay-based organization has a staff of 80 and a fleet of six boats.
“I am sure he had no idea what it would grow into,” director Ted Pankau said, referring to the patrol’s founder.
The Water Safety Patrol’s story may be unique.
The nonprofit group, which does life guarding, boat patrol and safety training for swimming and boating, is supported mostly through donations and grants.
There are organizations that do similar things, but they are supported by local or state governments. And most do not cover all three aspects like the Water Safety Patrol does.
It took almost two years writing the book and organizing the photos with the help of a six-member book committee, Morrissy said.
Former crew member Tara Schreiner started out by collecting between 20 and 25 stories from members and former members.
“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, we need to make a book out of this,’” she said.
Schreiner then handed the book project off to Morrissy, who worked as a swimming instructor with the patrol in 1999 and 2000. Morrissy finished the book as the Water Safety Patrol was preparing to celebrate its centennial.
It was not easy keeping the book to a manageable 190 pages with pictures, Morrissy said.
“The hard part was how to organize it,” she said.
“Running the Reds“ will be for sale starting 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 during an author’s book signing at Fleming’s Ltd., 711 W. Main St., during Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest.
“Running the Reds” will also be for sale at the following book signing events:
Oct. 19, noon to 4 p.m. Williams Bay Centennial Celebration at Edgewater Park.
Nov. 30, noon to 4 p.m. at the Cornerstone Shop, 214 Broad St., at Small Business Saturday, Lake Geneva.
Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sentry Foods Stuff the Bus Event, 681 Kenosha St., Walworth.
Dec. 22, starting 4 p.m., at Santa Cruise, Gage Marine, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Feb. 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Delaney Street Mercantile Winter Fest, 905 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
June 20, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. during the 100 Year Celebration open house at the Water Safety Patrol headquarters, 451 Outing St., Williams Bay.
June 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Riviera Dock, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, the original Water Safety Patrol headquarters.