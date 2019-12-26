Pay raises called into question at Fontana village library

“It seems like a lot as a percentage, but really it’s not,” he said. “It’s just trying to get those positions into a reasonable range.”

Burkhalter also gathered information on comparable library staff wages, but instead of relying on DPI information, reached out to libraries directly — and got different salary figures.

The 2018 DPI wage information showed the Lake Geneva director earning $58,246 a year, while information from Burkhalter listed it at $68,640 a year, over $10,000 more.

Salaries gathered by the library board also showed Burkhalter’s current salary of $52,138 a year is about $11,900 less than the Williams Bay director and about $16,500 less than the Lake Geneva director.

Burkhalter said that some of the library staff positions have not seen pay raises in years, and if a position were to open up, the library board would have to raise salaries even more to be competitive in the job market.

“I’m under the opinion that if I or the youth services librarian were to leave, the board would still have to increase it more than that to get applicants for the position,” he said.