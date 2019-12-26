Pay raises called into question at Fontana village library

FONTANA—About $5,000 of the library budget originally designated for technology expenses has been allocated to supply library staff with pay raises, following a disagreement between the library and village board about appropriate wage increases.
Starting in January, library director Walter Burkhalter will receive an additional $5,625 per year, boosting his salary more than 10 percent to $57,763 a year.
Library youth coordinator Jodie Porep’s hourly salary will be increased by $3.61 an hour, or about $7,500 per year.
Library officials are supplementing the more than $13,000 in salary increases by decreasing library technology funds and by adding $8,750 approved by the village to the 2020 library budget during a Nov. 4 joint-session meeting.
The budget change came about after the Fontana Library Board requested salary raises for staff members that library board President Tom Whowell said would better align wages with similar positions at other area libraries.
“We were trying to bring them up, we thought they were below comparable wages,” Whowell said.
But village trustees believed that the requested 14 percent, or $7,500 a year, raise for the director, and 29 percent, or $10,000, for the youth librarian, were both inappropriate.
At the Nov. 4 village board meeting, village administrator Theresa Loomer presented a spreadsheet of comparable staff wages gathered from Department of Public Instruction. Wages from the DPI indicated approving the requested raises would increase the Fontana director’s earnings above those of the director for the Lake Geneva Public Library, which serves a larger population.
Village finance committee member Bob Klockars said approving the proposed raises could set a bad precedent for other public employees when negotiating wages.
In reviewing the public library’s budget, the village board agreed to fund half of what the library board hoped to increase wages by. But state law allows libraries exclusive control of all money included in their budgets.
During the meeting, village treasurer Scott Vilona informed the board that regardless of its decision, the library board would be able to allocate non-salary library funds to supplement the raises.
“It is completely up to the library to spend that money the way they see fit,” Vilona said. “They could choose to pull from another fund or another source line-item to compensate their staff to the level that they requested.”
Fontana Library Director Walter Burkhalter said the village board may have been concerned about the proposed raises because percentages were higher than other public worker raises, even though the raises, he said, would make salaries more competitive with similar positions in other libraries.
“It seems like a lot as a percentage, but really it’s not,” he said. “It’s just trying to get those positions into a reasonable range.”
Burkhalter also gathered information on comparable library staff wages, but instead of relying on DPI information, reached out to libraries directly — and got different salary figures.
The 2018 DPI wage information showed the Lake Geneva director earning $58,246 a year, while information from Burkhalter listed it at $68,640 a year, over $10,000 more.
Salaries gathered by the library board also showed Burkhalter’s current salary of $52,138 a year is about $11,900 less than the Williams Bay director and about $16,500 less than the Lake Geneva director.
Burkhalter said that some of the library staff positions have not seen pay raises in years, and if a position were to open up, the library board would have to raise salaries even more to be competitive in the job market.
“I’m under the opinion that if I or the youth services librarian were to leave, the board would still have to increase it more than that to get applicants for the position,” he said.
Whowell, the library board president, said funds were taken from the technology fund because the library already has an array of computer stations and technology assistance.
“We haven’t used a great portion of the money we put in technology, so we just moved some over from technology,” Whowell said. “We can move some back if we need it, but we’re sort of filled up.”