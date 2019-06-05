WILLIAMS BAY — After the surveyors led by John Brink completed the job of surveying the section lines in what would become Walworth County in 1836, land was opened for settlement.
By the summer of 1836, settlements had sprung up in Spring Prairie, Geneva, East Troy, and Delavan, although at the time those first settlements were known by the names of the principle families. Delavan was the only settlement in the western part of the county. By the end of 1836, there were 27 families (200 men, women, and children) living in the county.
By 1840, the county population was 2,611, and by 1850, the population was 17,862.
The first known Hollisters to arrive in Walworth County were William H. and his brother, Cyrenus Newcomb. William arrived in 1838, claiming land in Darien Township in Sections 8 and 9. Cyrenus joined his brother in Darien Township the following year, claiming land in Sections 4 and 5. Three years later, Edward Brigham Hollister claimed his land in Section 24 of Delavan Township.
Letters written by early pioneers to family in the east most likely described the fertile land and opportunities available in the newly opened territory. We know Maria (Latimer) Hollister wrote to her parents and siblings, recounting their journey from New York to the Wisconsin Territory and the area in Darien Township where Cyrenus made his land claim. No doubt letters were also written to Hollister relatives as well.
During the next decade, members of the Hollister and Latimer families settled in Darien and Delavan Townships and the village of Delavan. An impressive number of Hollister and Latimer pioneers and their descendants would become prominent citizens of Delavan, Darien Township, Delavan Township, Williams Bay, and beyond.
Brothers William H. (1811-1889), Cyrenus N. (1808-1890) and Lemuel (1818-1906) Hollister were three of the early prominent and prosperous farmers in Darien Township.
Edward B. (1825-1891) and Seth L. (1792-1867) were successful farmers in the eastern part of Delavan Township. Each of these men raised sons who were noteworthy in their communities. Similarly brothers-in-law of Cyrenus and Lemuel left their mark in the county.
Space doesn’t allow me to mention the accomplishments of all the men; for that reason, focus will be on the most notable.
Uriah Schutt (1838-1929) was eight months old when he arrived in Darien Township. As early as 1861, Uriah began his public service when he was elected to the Board of Supervisors in Darien Township, serving as the superintendent of schools. In October 1861 he enlisted in the Union Army, serving in the 13th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry Regiment Co. K. This Company was the only unit to muster in and train at Camp Treadway in Janesville, which was located at the site of the current Rock County fairgrounds. Uriah rose through the ranks, mustering out as a captain in March 1865.
After the war, Uriah owned a farm in Darien Township where he was a grower of evergreens, shade trees, and grapevines among other crops. He was again elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1866, 1867, 1870-1872, and 1874. In 1867, Uriah served the township as a justice of the peace. Uriah was an active member of Walworth County Agricultural Society, serving as an officer from 1871 until 1875.
In the 1890s, the Delavan Republican noted Uriah was living in Denver and had been elected vice president and director of an oil company. He was in charge of holdings in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.
Kinner Newcomb (1841-1911) was the second son of Cyrenus and Maria Hollister. Kinner was a Delavan businessman, opening his first business endeavor in 1861. He operated a hardware store until 1864, when he enlisted in the 40th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry Co. I. On his enlistment, he received a captain’s commission.
Returning to Delavan after he mustered out of the regiment, Kinner began manufacturing patent medicines. In 1871, he expanded his business venture to include a general store partnering with S.L. Jackson. Hollister and Jackson general store was said to have had one of the most extensive and complete stock of goods in all of Walworth County. Kinner was a member of a number of societies in Walworth County, including Freemason Royal Arch Delavan Chapter 38 and the Delavan Cornet Band.
Elmer Latimer (1860-1894) was the youngest son of Cyrenus Hollister. Elmer graduated from the Chicago Medical College in 1882. He practiced medicine in Chicago and in August 1893 he accepted a position in Portage, Wisconsin.
Ned (1876-1924) was the youngest son of Kinner Newcomb and Frances (Tilden) Hollister. Ned was a Delavan High School dropout who was self-educated. He attained international prominence as a mammalogist, ornithologist, environmentalist, animal rights advocate, author, and administrator. He held numerous administrative positions at the U.S. Biological Survey, U.S. National Museum, and the Smithsonian.
In 1916, he accepted the position of superintendent at the National Zoo. During his administration, the collection of animals became large and more varied, attendance soared, and the grounds and animal enclosures were improved. At the height of his career, he suffered a severe gall bladder attack that required emergency surgery. He appeared to be on the road to full recovery when he suddenly died in Washington, D.C.
In 1976 on the centennial of Ned’s birth, the wetland conservancy just west of Spring Grove Cemetery was named the Ned Hollister Wetland Conservancy in his honor.
Henry George (1826-1902) was the son of Seth L. and Catherine (Brigham) Hollister. Henry arrived in Delavan Township with his parents and three of his siblings in 1843. His brother, Edward Brigham, had made a land claim in Delavan Township a year earlier. Henry farmed 280 acres in Section 13 and 14 of Delavan Township.
In 1971 he moved to Delavan, where he began a livestock and butchering business. Henry entered into a livery business partnership with C.W. Phillips in 1875. Henry was active in local government, serving as Town of Delavan chairman for six years, a supervisor for 14 years, president of the Village of Delavan, and member of the County Board of Supervisors for 23 years.
Henry was an active member of the Old Settlers Society and the Walworth County Agricultural Society, serving as a society officer in 1871, 1878, and 1879. It is worth noting Henry’s son, Seth, was twice elected sheriff of Walworth County.
Albert (1854-1936) was the youngest child of Edward and Harriet Hollister. Albert grew up on the Hollister farm in Section 24 of Delavan Township. Albert and his brother and sister attended school in Elkhorn. After completing his education, Albert taught school, first about four miles north of Elkhorn and then in Juneau County.
During a year spent in Denver, Albert worked in a lumber yard, instilling an interest in the business that would lead to a prosperous lumber venture in Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Albert had a chance to sell his lumber yards in 1910. Retaining the lumber yard in Belvidere, Albert moved his family back to Delavan. In 1911 he purchased the lumber yard in Williams Bay, renaming it A. Hollister and Sons Lumber Yard.
Even in his later years, Albert went to the lumber yard nearly every morning. Albert Hollister was the mayor of Delavan from 1916 until 1918. Albert was an active member of the Masonic Lodge.
Maria Hollister’s brother, Ebenezer Latimer (1818-1910), arrived in Darien Township in 1847 where he purchased a 280-acre farm. In 1854, he moved to Delavan where in partnership with his brother, James F., and Otho Bell, built a grain elevator. In 1873 Ebenezer was elected president of the First National Bank of Wisconsin. Upon the dissolution of the National Bank, Ebenezer opened E. Latimer & Co. Bank. He served as president of this bank until 1908.
His civic duties included serving as president of the Delavan Village Board for two terms. He was also a member of the County Board of Supervisors. Socially he was an active member in the Old Settlers Society.
Though the culture and laws of the time didn’t allow women to take part in government and only a limited role in business, many of the Hollister and Latimer women married men who were as prominent as their fathers, husbands, and brothers. One must wonder what role they could have played in local politics and business if the culture of the time had been more progressive.
Michelle Bie Love is a member of the Williams Bay Historical Society and co-author of “A Pictorial History of Williams Bay, Wisconsin On Beautiful Geneva Lake.”