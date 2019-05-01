WALWORTH — The president of the Fontana Parent Teacher Student Organization has been appointed as a new member of the Big Foot High School Board.
Margaret Labus will finish out the term of Gretchen McCarthy, who resigned from the board on Feb. 18. The uncompleted term continues until 2020.
Board members serve three-year terms at a salary of $1,200 a year.
“I am very pleased to welcome Margaret Labus to the board,” Board President Ed Hayden said. “We appreciate her willingness to undertake the responsibility.”
Labus will represents the village of Fontana on the school board.
Her father, Tom Labus, is president of the Fontana School Board.
Margaret Labus, a Big Foot graduate, said she was asked to apply for the board position by Big Foot district administrator Doug Parker.
Parker said Labus has been active in the Fontana community and the Fontana School District.
“I know how much she’s done with the Fontana PTSO,” Parker said.
He said he talked with other potential candidates as well, but Labus was the only one to actually apply for the position.
If Labus decides to run for election, she will run in the 2020 spring election.