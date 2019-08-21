WILLIAMS BAY — An underwater search of Geneva Lake using a diver and a remote-control camera for the invasive plant species starry stonewort has produced mixed results.
Despite being treated with chemicals in June, starry stonewort has made a comeback in the Trinke Lagoon in the town of Linn, where the unwanted plant first was detected in October 2018.
But evidence from other sites where starry stonewort has been reported more recently was sketchy enough that the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency is still analyzing plant samples, video and photographs from the search.
“At this point we’re still trying to verify the plants we collected,” said Ted Peters, director of the environmental agency.
Peters said work is continuing to determine whether the plants found at the new sites were, in fact, starry stonewort and not some other kind of plant.
An Aug. 15 meeting of agency board of directors was postponed until the search results are fully analyzed.
Starry stonewort is a form of algae that grows underwater and can spread and grow into thick bushes that disrupt fishing, boating and other recreational activities on a lake. It can grow up to 6 feet tall and foul up boat propellers and fishing lines.
The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency came up with a plan to dredge infested areas of the Trinke Lagoon in an effort to eradicate the plant. Those efforts were put on hold because of cost estimates, and chemical applications were conducted instead.
Then state environmental regulators reported this summer that starry stonewort had been detected elsewhere in the lake, outside of the Trinke Lagoon. The report raised the possibility that dredging was no longer feasible.
But officials first ordered the underwater search to assess the situation.
Chris Wells, a university professor, conducted the Aug. 13 survey of the starry stonewort sites. Wells is a diver who owns a remote-control vehicle equipped with a camera.
Officials said starry stonewort plants in the Trinke Lagoon were easily identified. But evidence at the two other sites outside the lagoon was sketchy.
Peters said there are a number of stonewort plants — not starry stonewort — that are native to Geneva Lake.
Peters said the samples collected Aug. 13 will be sent to a laboratory, probably at the state Department of Natural Resources. The results could be available within a week.
Wells confirmed that outside of the Trinke Lagoon, it was difficult to determine whether the plants they found were starry stonewort or some other variety of stonewort.
He said the remote-controlled camera was not used in the lagoon because the water is shallow, and the tangle of vegetation would have fouled up the submersible’s tether line and propellers. Instead, he walked into the water and pulled up samples.
Wells and the remote camera did dive at the two other locations where samples were collected.
LaMarr “Sparky” Lundberg, chairman of the environmental agency’s board of directors, said he was surprised to hear that starry stonewort was not clearly identified outside of the lagoon.
If it turns out that the earlier reports were wrong and starry stonewort has not been found elsewhere on the lake, it could lead to renewed plans for dredging the Trinke Lagoon.
In October 2018, starry stonewort was found in the Trinke Lagoon by a private company that was planning to chemically treat the lagoon for weeds.