ELKHORN — A pork rib barbecue is more than just pork ribs, slaw and cornbread.
It’s a social event, where people mingle while waiting for the slow-cooked ribs to get done.
And Ribfest, held on the Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn, from July 11 to 14, is growing into a major social event. The fest is a competitive rib barbecue event sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, which judges competitive cooking events, is in its fourth year.
Larry Gaffey, general manager of the Walworth County Fairgrounds, said last year’s Ribfest drew about 60,000 visitors. Attendance figures were up this year over last year and this year’s attendance was estimated to reach nearly 75,000, Gaffey said.
Proceeds from Ribfest goes to the Walworth County Fair, the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Center, the Elkhorn Rotary Club and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.
The ribs were judged on the last day of Ribfest by three panels of judges, Gaffey said.
One four-member panel is from the Kansas City Barbecue Society, another is a 20-member citizens panel and then there is a panel of local celebrities, he said.
What makes ribs so special is that not everyone can do it right, said Christy Bigalk, who operates the Just North of Memphis barbecue stand.
Ribs are slow cooked for anywhere from three to eight hours, or longer, depending on closely-guarded recipes.
“It takes time,” Christy said. “You have to sit around with family and friends and visit.”
But no one was sitting around and waiting for the ribs at Just North of Memphis. Jon Bigalk was up at 3:30 a.m. Saturday cooking up slabs of ribs on the two cookers in his kitchen-trailer, making sure there would be plenty of the meat, seasoned with the Bigalk’s special dry rub that Jon said makes the meat tasty even without a sauce.
The Bigalks are from Annandale, Minnesota, which is just 900 miles north of Memphis, Jon said. But Jon has family in Memphis, an aunt Margie and a late uncle, John Willingham who got him interested in barbecuing ribs.
This week, Jon estimated he cooked 6,000 pounds of ribs during Ribfest. Adding in the pulled pork and brisket, nearly 10,000 pounds of meat.
Nearby the North of Memphis stand was BBQ King, owned by Jason and Nicole Szmurlo of Crystal Lake, Illinois.
Szmurlo, who is an Illinois firefighter and paramedic, began experimenting with backyard barbecuing several years ago. He said it took years of experimenting to get the ribs right. But he finally hit it big in 2014 when he appeared on the Food Network with Anthony Anderson.
The Szmurlos now own two restaurants in Illinois.
So what is it about barbecue ribs that earn it such cult-like devotion?
“I think ribs are an American icon,” Szmurlo said.
Jason Szmurlo said he likes the venue in Elkhorn. He said Gaffey and the rest of the fairgrounds staff ask participants for suggestions on how to make the event better.
“I was real excited when I won last year,” he said.
Gaffey said Ribfest is becoming more than just a rib barbecue competition.
And this year the event featured an open motorcycle show. Fest attendees voted for their favorite bikes. Category winners received $100 and a trophy. The grand champion won $250 and a trophy.
Ribfest also featured the sounds of 20 bands playing under a tent larger than an ice hockey rink. The music varied from country to rock’n’roll to reggae and rap.
“I really liked the music this year,” Gaffey said.
While barbecue ribs might be an American icon, the ribs from Down Under dominated this year’s contest.
According to Gaffey, Aussum Aussie, founded by Paul McKay of Sidney, Australia, won Best Ribs, Best Sauce, Kids Choice and Grand Champion.
North of Memphis was selected People’s Choice.