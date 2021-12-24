Sally South named executive director at Geneva West Chamber of Commerce

Sally South was named the new executive director at the Geneva West Chamber of Commerce and began her new position on Dec. 13. She has taken over for Becke Connelly, who held the position since May 2021.

“I used to run the Chain O’ Lakes Area chamber of commerce in Richmond, Illinois, which encompasses Richmond, Spring Grove and Fox Lake,” she said. “I was with that chamber for about four and a half years.”

For South, the move into this position made sense.

“My husband and I moved to Lake Geneva in May 2021 and then I was offered this position and it’s 10 minutes from my house,” she said. “As a chamber executive director, it’s kind of nice to live where you promote your businesses.”

Being a Wisconsinite now, she says the location and the opportunities this position offers is something she enjoys.

“I like the chamber of commerce job, career, so it was a nice transition to go from being the executive director and only employee in Illinois to executive director here,” she said.

Her primary job requirements in this new role, according to South, are to run the chamber and run the business.

“I make all of the decisions and I have an eight-person board of directors that makes sure I follow the bylaws of our chamber and the rules of the state of Wisconsin.”

As for what her goals are and vision for the community as the director, it’s all about the people.

“We definitely want to incorporate more events and events that will bring in more tourists,” South said. “Also, we want to highlight our chamber members. Right now, we’re thinking about doing a wine and whiskey walk, and we have a couple other ideas in mind that we want to see how to implement.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.