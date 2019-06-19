WILLIAMS BAY — The first couple of months of the Williams Bay school resource officer program seem to have worked out well.
School and police officials said the increased police presence on campus was worthwhile and will be continued next school year.
“So far, it’s working out pretty well,” school district Administrator Wayne Anderson said.
Voters in the school district last year approved a referendum to fund a full-time police officer in the schools, authorizing a $90,000-a-year property tax increase.
Williams Bay village officials agreed to contribute another $27,000 a year in village funding to help pay the police officers, who will patrol elsewhere when school is not in session.
The effort to boost campus security began this winter, with about 60 days left on the academic calendar.
Police officer Dan Hammett took over as the first school resource officer, standing with the district administrator to greet students getting off school buses in the morning and to say goodbye when they left in the afternoon.
The officer also participated in several classes in the elementary, middle and high schools.
Hammett said he enjoyed his time as resource officer and will miss it when he takes over a different shift.
“It went far better than I expected,” he said.
Police officer Mark Erickson will take over patrolling the schools in September for what is scheduled to be a two-year assignment in that position.
The goal, Anderson said, is to have the school-based officer make connections with the students and build trust.
“Officer Hammett has done a good job of being visible to the students,” Anderson said.
Hammett said he established a rapport that he believes may have helped him end a disruptive situation involving two students. He declined to disclose details of the incident, but said he believes it ended quickly and quietly because the students knew him.
“I do believe that if I had been a stranger, it would have gone badly,” he said.
The K-12 school district, which is under one roof, has 790 students and 99 employees.
Plans call for getting the campus police officer more involved in class time next school year.
This summer, school staff will be working on ways to integrate the officer into curriculum, where the officer will make presentations to students about health, safety and legal issues and perhaps even teach a class.
Hammett said the number one priority of the resource officer is the safety of everyone in the school.
The second priority is to establish relationships with students and teachers.
Hammett played basketball with students, attended classes with them and even took tests with them. Being with the students and working with them every day builds trust, he said.
He said he did origami with the students in art class. He took math quizzes. He helped in the high school metals class, showing students how to use the computer-operated mill.
“It was a great experience,” he said.
Hammett, formerly a U.S. Army helicopter crew chief, said that he guarded air bases and national political figures.
“But this was my greatest honor, protecting these kids,” he said.
Erickson will step in as resource officer in September.
In addition to other criminal justice topics, there is an e-cigarette and vaping presentation that the department has completed and may present next school year.
Erickson said he will be going to a conference in Green Bay later this month, where school police officers from throughout the state discuss programs they are using in their schools.
“I will be brainstorming with people who are doing it,” he said.
Anderson said the resource officer is another layer of safety for the school.
“I think the school was very safe before the police officer,” he said. “But the SRO gives us another layer of safety.”