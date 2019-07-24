WALWORTH — The Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation is devoted to bringing high-quality stage performances to the Big Foot High School auditorium.
The 2019-20 performance season has already begun with a July 19 performance by the Kids from Wisconsin.
But the meat of the season starts Sept. 21 with The Jimmys, a blues band from Madison.
The nonprofit foundation is separate from the school and the Big Foot Recreation District, but it works in partnership with both.
Its annual line-up of musical and theatrical performances was a promise the school district made to voters in 2014 when voters approved a referendum for a five-year, $990,000-a-year tax increase.
Part of that tax increase went to renovate the Big Foot High School auditorium.
“We formed right after we did the renovation of the auditorium,” said Sue Pruessing, a former school board member and now vice president of the foundation’s board of directors.
Having gutted and completely remodeled the auditorium, “We wanted to make sure it was used,” Pruessing said.
Former district administrator Dorothy Kaufmann spearheaded creation of the foundation. Kaufmann has since retired and left the foundation board.
But support from the community has continued, Pruessing said.
Pruessing does marketing and publicity for the foundation, and she also helps with booking the acts.
“We sit and brainstorm about what the community would like to see,” she said.
Board members Nancy Rasmussen and Marilee Holst also work at finding acts.
“We all bring different things to the table,” Pruesssing said.
Pruessing said the foundation avoids summer performances, except for the Kids from Wisconsin, because the Kids’ are available mostly during the summer.
But otherwise, the foundation avoids competing with the Belfry Music Theater and Music by the Lake, both of which have summer schedules.
And while the Belfry books many cover bands, the foundation has taken a different position.
“We don’t do tribute bands,” Pruessing said. “We’re trying to provide quality education and entertainment.”
During the season, several of the scheduled acts hold special performances for students from Big Foot and surrounding school districts, including Badger High School and Elkhorn.
“Sometimes the fine arts can fall between the cracks when we focus on reading, math and science,” said Becky Merwin, president of the foundation’s board.
For example, the Kids from Wisconsin had a special workshop for youngsters 7 to 14 before their regular performance.
“With school funding the way it is, it’s difficult for schools to have these programs,” said Pruessing. “This is a way we can expose the kids to the fine arts.”
The foundation has been good about getting a wide diversity of performances in Walworth.
Chuck Thiesenhusen, board secretary and Big Foot Recreation District director, said this year is shaping up to be a box-office success.
This year, Kids from Wisconsin had 300 in attendance, Thiesenhusen said. Last year, over six performances by varied artists, the average attendance was 230. And that was a 10 percent increase over the average attendance in 2017, he said.
Thiesenhusen said Big Foot gets ticket holders coming from as far away as Green Bay, possibly because of the quality of the acts the foundation brings to Big Foot.
“We’re trying to build a reputation for good performances,” he said.
Merwin, a former Big Foot School Board president, said the foundation’s goal is to encourage residents to come to the school and “and feel that it is theirs.”
Merwin said the foundation tries to keep prices reasonable, between $20 and $35 per performance. Tickets for children 17 and younger are usually $5.
All profits go to maintaining the fall and winter performances. But the foundation also provides material help to the high school when needed.
Pruessing said the foundation recently helped buy instruments for the high school band.
The foundation represents residents from all four feeder school districts: Fontana, Sharon, Walworth and Reek.
Members include Don Holst, treasurer; Neal Raskin; Big Foot District Administrator Doug Parker; and Merwin, Pruessing, Holst and Thiesenhusen. The board also includes a Big Foot School Board member, formerly Gretchen McCarthy, and an advisory member of the high school staff, formerly Jacob Voigt.
This year’s lineup of performances is:
The Jimmys, Sept. 21.
“The Roosevelts,” Nov. 1, featuring Adam Lindquist, as Teddy Roosevelt and Gary Stamm as Franklin D. Roosevelt in an imaginary meeting of these two presidents who also happened to be fifth cousins. A youth orientated performance for middle-school students is scheduled for Nov. 1 during the school day. Area schools will be invited to attend.
Chicago Philharmonic and the Songs of the Beatles, Feb. 1.
Bobby Horton presents Songs and Stories of the Civil War, March 13. Horton will present a youth-orientated performance for seventh through 12th graders at 1 p.m. March 13. Area schools will be invited to attend.
Chicago Mass Choir presents the soulful force of traditional gospel music, April 18.
All performances start at 7 p.m.
Advanced ticket sales are $25 except for the Chicago Mass Choir, which is $30.
At the door ticket prices are $30, except for the Chicago Philharmonic, which will be $40 and the Chicago Mass Choir, which will be $35.
Tickets for children 17 and younger will be $5, except for Bobby Horton, which will be $8.