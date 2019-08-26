WILLIAMS BAY — It is about the length of a football field from the front door of Williams Bay High School to the sign outside the school, with a slight incline walking toward uphill.
Williams Bay School District Administrator Wayne Anderson has been making that walk almost every school day over the past seven years to change the letters on the 58-by-36-inch message board sign.
Rain, shine or snow, he walks up to the sign, unlocks the cover and arranges letters to spell out any number of messages for school events. The sign has been there overlooking state Highway 50 since the school was built in 1996.
Maintaining the sign is not a job requirement. The veteran district administrator took up the chore by choice. Anderson calls it a matter of leadership.
“Don’t expect other people to do things you wouldn’t do yourself,” he said.
The school district wants to buy an electronic sign, with which letters could be typed on a laptop inside the comfort of the district administrator’s office.
The new electronic sign would cost $35,000. The funds are budgeted.
Money is not the problem.
The school district has gone to the Williams Bay Plan Commission three times for a sign permit. Anderson said the first time was right after the referendum for the new elementary school was approved in November 2016.
“It seems like forever, to be honest,” he said.
And every time the school district has asked for a sign permit, the plan commission has said no. The most recent refusal came at the May 14 plan commission meeting. Sign permits denied by the plan commission do not go on to the village board.
By village ordinance, the district will have to wait until next May to submit another request to the plan commission.
On Aug. 20, during a joint meeting of the school and village boards, the school board wanted to know why its sign requests are being thwarted.
“A couple of years ago, we went to the plan commission with a request for an electronic sign. The plan commission turned it down,” said Jack Lothian, president of the Williams Bay School Board.
Village trustees seemed to be unclear on the reason.
The plan commission indicated that the electronic sign went against village ordinances, Lothian said.
Trustee Greg Trush said he thought an electronic sign made sense.
“You make somebody walk 300 feet every day to change the letters in a sign, and that is a safety issue,” Trush said.
Trustee Jim Killian said he thought the village ordinances would allow the school district to have a new sign, as long as the paperwork was done correctly.
“As I read the ordinance, the proposed sign could be permitted if the school board wrote the application correctly,” Killian said.
But trustee Don Parker, who sits on the plan commission, said the commission was under the impression that the village board did not want electronic signs in Williams Bay.
“They feel they don’t have the direction from the board,” Parker said. “They believe the board wants to ban electronic signs.”
Williams Bay supports the Dark Skies Initiative, which focuses on reducing excessive outdoor lighting. Therefore, electronic signs are frowned upon, Parker said.
Lothian said the school board is willing to work with the village board to craft an amendment or a new ordinance that would make it easier for the district to get a sign permit.
He pointed out that Faith Christian School, which is just west of Williams Bay Schools and just outside the village limits, has an electronic sign that scrolls messages in red letters on a black background.
Lothian said he understood that the village does not want signs with moving letters or signs with a white background, because it throws off too much light.
The proposed Williams Bay School sign does not have to have a white background, and the print does not have to move, Lothian said.
Instead, the school board wants to eliminate the walk that Anderson must make daily to change the wording on the sign.
And since Anderson will be retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year, the district also wants to make sure the next district administrator does not have to make that walk, either.
“I don’t want as part of the job description for the next superintendent that he has to walk through ice and snow to change a sign,” school board member Diana Woss said.
Parker said the school board’s last sign permit application was done correctly and included language that would have limited the sign’s operations, including no moving text and an automatic shut off at 9 p.m.
“We have a sign ordinance in the village that discourages electronic signs. We need to rewrite it,” Parker said.
Trustee George Vlach suggested that the school board and village board work together to straighten out the ordinance so the district can get a new sign.