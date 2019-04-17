AcidityTest

Badger High School students Katie Porubcan, left, and Maddie Krien, practice with a chemical test for water acidity, as part of their training to assist Geneva Lake Environmental Agency with a study on a creek into Geneva Lake. (Photo by Chris Schultz/Regional News)

Badger students learning how to test water.

Chris Schultz has been a reporter for more than 40 years. He has been with the Lake Geneva Regional since 2010. He covers the Lake Geneva City Council and the Lake Geneva area schools.