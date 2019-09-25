WILLIAMS BAY — An international rally for climate change awareness did not go off Sept. 20 without activists in Walworth County raising their own voices on the issue.
On the same day that thousands rallied in cities around the world, a demonstration at Edgewater Park in Williams Bay brought out protesters both young and old.
Kirsten Siedenburg-Sis, 15, a sophomore at Elkhorn High School, said she could not rally enough support for an event at school. So she and her mother, Jennifer, traveled to Williams Bay and joined the demonstration there.
Siedenburg-Sis said she hopes more of her generation realize that damage to the environment is putting their futures at risk.
“There needs to be more kids,” she said. “We’re not going to be able to last much longer if we don’t do something about it.”
A group of students from Badger High School and a couple of pre-schoolers also participated with about 50 people waving signs, chanting and calling for government action to halt climate change.
Josh Pade, a candidate for Congress next year in Wisconsin’s 1st District, drew loud applause when he told the crowd that he would work in Washington for more aggressive development of renewable energy resources.
“We have the talent, we have the universities,” Pade said. “We just don’t have the will to do it.”
The Williams Bay rally was organized as part of the Global Climate Strike, a far-reaching campaign Sept. 20 that reportedly included more than 4,000 events in 150 countries, some attracting tens of thousands of people.
Suzanne Radtke, a retired school teacher, said she has been interested in environmental issues since she was a child.
Radtke said she is not sure what is needed for the current climate awareness movement to succeed. But she hopes something happens soon to reverse decades of damage to the planet.
“To me, this is the biggest crisis we have right now,” she said. “Because if we don’t have the world, we can’t do anything.”
Participants waved signs with messages that included, “Declare Climate Emergency,” “Save Our Planet,” “Clean Water, Clean Politics,” “There is No Planet B,” and “Recycle Trump.”
There was also music and a poetry reading.
Many cars passing Edgewater Park honked their horns in support, although at least one passerby seemed to heckle the demonstrators.
Ellen Holly, an organizer with the group Southern Wisconsin Grassroots, told the crowd that climate change is a universal concern that should unite people of all backgrounds and interests.
But Holly acknowledged that the issue has become increasingly political.
The Walworth County Democratic Party was among the groups helping to organize the Williams Bay event.
“It shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” Holly said. “It should be everybody’s most important issue.”
Katherine Gaulke, a candidate for state legislator next year in Assembly District 32, pointed to recent heavy rains that flooded Geneva Lake, along with other extreme weather conditions that she said are hurting the local tourism industry and putting people’s health at risk.
Gaulke vowed to work to address the issue in Madison.
“It’s both a moral imperative and an economic necessity that we act now,” she said.
Other rallies took place Sept. 20 in Madison and Milwaukee.
Tom Porter, a retired nurse, waved a sign at Edgewater Park that read, “Unite Behind the Science.” Porter said he has read extensively about climate change and related issues, and he is convinced a climate emergency is under way.
Porter said the state and federal government must address the issue, and he hopes such demonstrations spur government leaders to action.
“None of us can solve the problem on our own,” he said. “But we have to do something.”