WALWORTH — Struggling with shortages in volunteer staffs, three local fire chiefs are developing a plan to share full-time firefighters-EMTS to serve their communities.
The fire chiefs in Walworth, Sharon and Darien have been meeting for more than a year to discuss using full-time emergency personnel to back up their paid-on-call volunteer staffs.
The three chiefs — which include Bruce VanderVeen of Sharon, Justin Schuenke of Darien, and Dave Austin of Walworth — report that their departments share the same problem, finding enough volunteers to fully-man their equipment on all shifts.
The Walworth department serves the village and town of Walworth, the Sharon department serves the village and town of Sharon and the Darien department serves the village and town of Darien.
If the three towns and three villages agree to shared full-time staffing, a referendum in each of the towns and villages will be necessary to provide the funding necessary to hire and maintain the shared staff.
“The current staffing model is suffering nationwide,” Schuenke said of the current paid-on-call volunteer system. “We have the equipment we need, what we need are the people to be in that equipment,” he said.
Austin said that at its peak, the Walworth Fire Department and the Walworth Rescue Squad each had 30 members, for a total membership of 60. The two departments have since merged into a single department, but membership is now down to 30, he said.
“We’re being drawn into a situation where it is difficult to recruit and retain,” Austin said. “It’s not sustainable to continue as we have.”
In addition to paid on call volunteers, Walworth also has a paid-on-premise firefighter-EMT. However, that firefighter-EMT is only on duty during the day.
All three chiefs have said they have occasionally relied on mutual aid agreements or on private ambulance services to cover calls in their areas.
Schuenke said ambulances can respond with one crew member, but it takes at least two on an ambulance to transport a patient.
“We have had situations where we did not have enough staff,” Schuenke said.
In those cases, Darien relies on the ambulance out of Delavan. “Or we call Sharon and put a burden on them,” he said.
Under the chiefs’ proposal, the three departments would hire up to six firefighter-EMTs to fill the two full-time positions. Six personnel would be the minimum to accommodate for sick days and vacations, Austin said.
Merging the departments is not a part of the discussions, Austin said. The departments would remain independent, but there would be some standardization of equipment and procedures.
“We would require local fire departments to have an ambulance for immediate service,” he said. “We don’t want to lose what we have.”
The full-time firefighter-EMTs would act as reinforcements to the three rural fire departments.
“No matter what happens, we want to sustain and support our volunteer base,” said VanderVeen.
During the day, the two on-duty full-time firefighters would rotate through the communities, maintaining vehicles and equipment between calls.
“These guys aren’t going to be sitting around,” said Austin.
Meanwhile, each of the three departments would have to have a response team ready in case there are simultaneous emergencies, Austin said.
At night, the two on-duty full-time firefighter-EMTs would probably be housed in the Darien fire station, because it’s the newest of the three station, according to Austin.
The full-time firefighter-EMTs would work primarily out of an ambulance, said Austin. But they would carry their firefighting gear with them.
The three communities are also relatively close to each other on a map. Each community is only about five miles apart and they are connected by State Highways 67 and 14 and County Highway C.
The Sharon and Darien departments cover about 50 square miles each, with the Darien department also covering about half of the town of Richmond and the Sharon department’s coverage extending south of the Wisconsin border into Boone County, Illinois. Walworth’s fire department serves about 30 square miles.
The average response time among the three communities on mutual assistance calls is about nine minutes, Austin said.
Darien Village Administrator Rebecca LeMire said she’s been attending the chiefs’ meetings.
She said the plan hasn’t reached the town and village boards, yet.
LeMire agreed that something needs to be done to address the staffing shortages at the fire departments.
“We have a few small municipalities. None of us can provide a 24-hour service. But we all need something that is more than paid-on-call,” she said.
But for now, the chiefs are still trying to work out how the joint service will be administered and what it would cost, LeMire said.
LeMire said the soonest referendums might be on the ballot is 2020.
“The biggest hurdle is to get the public support,” Schuenke said.
VanderVeen said that it the town and village boards and the fire departments will have to find a way to convince voters that the plan is necessary to continue to provide the kinds of emergency services that people have come to expect.
“That’s an opportunity for the people to tell us what kind of service they want,” VanderVeen said.