SHARON — The past visits this village on the running boards of Henry Ford’s flivvers chugging over back country roads from places like Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago.
Sharon’s 23rd annual Model A Day, a free event, will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 in the village’s downtown.
Most of the cars are owned by members of the Rock-Ford A’s, a collection of Model A lovers. The event is sponsored by the Sharon Main Street Association and the Sharon Historical Society.
“It’s very easy to get to Sharon in a Model A,” said Mike Peters of Sharon and a member of the Rock-Ford A’s. The car is made for country roads and narrow urban streets, he said.
Last year, Sharon welcomed 217 vintage cars, most of them Model As, with a few other classic cars included for variety, said Kim Jacobs, of the Sharon Historical Society.
The antique cars line the downtown streets.
“People come from miles around, and people come in period costumes,” Jacobs said.
She said Sharon advertises it as the largest gathering of Model A’s.
“It’s amazing watching them come into town on all of those back roads,” she said.
This year’s theme is the Year of the Man, referring to Model A creator Henry Ford.
Vendors, drivers and residents stroll about in period clothing taking the streets back to a time of flappers, fedoras and bathtub gin.
Sharon downtown business windows will be decorated as they were nearly 100 years ago.
Joining the Fords will be food, from roast pig to ice cream, with other specialty foods and a bake sale.
The event also features raffles, crafters and novelty and antique shops in downtown Sharon.
Entertainment includes time-era skits, live music by the Prohibition Orchestra, dance performances, a vintage fashion show and, starting at 11 a.m., a mock 1920s style wedding in the gazebo at Baldwin and North streets.
The Rock-Ford A’s started their annual gatherings in Rockford, Illinois, in 1980, Peters said. He said after a while, the downtown venue started charging rent. And the club began to look for somewhere else to gather.
Peters said he knew that Sharon was looking for a downtown event that would bring visitors to the village.
Sharon holds advantages over Rockford, Peters said. The setting is rural, which is easier on the Model A’s.
“Driving through downtown Rockford in a Model A is not easy,” he said.
Peters said he fell in love with the car when he first saw one in 1980.
Peters owns seven Model A’s.
“Four of them run, the rest are projects,” he said.
His pride is a convertible 1928 touring model.
The car appeals to owners for many reasons, he said. Maintenance is easy. Parts are easy to find.
The engine, when idling, has a recognizable rhythm that sounds like “cotton-picker, cotton-picker,” he said. And it has the distinctive ‘Ahooga’ car horn.
“They’re just a charming car,” Peters said.
Sharon may strike a lot of people as being out of the way, but that is its charm, said Jim Morley, a member of the Rock-Ford A’s.
Located within 100 miles of Chicago, Milwaukee, Rockford and Madison, many Model A owners are within a one- or two-hour drive.
“It’s a good location,” said Morley, who owns a 1931 Model A Victoria.
Model A owners come from Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and northern Wisconsin.
“I never would have dreamed that the event would become so popular,” Peters said.
Morley, who has been a Rock-Ford A’s club member for 11 years, said it is more than location that works for Sharon; the village has an attractive ambience.
It has a turn-of-the-20th-century appeal, with buildings that have corner stones from the 1860s. And the Sharon residents are friendly.
“They’re a bunch of people who are like your next-door neighbors,” he said.
Morley said that it is the Sharon Historical Society that organizes the annual car show.
“It’s their event. We just supply the cars,” he said.