WILLIAMS BAY — The village is planning to move ahead with a shortened version of the Theatre Road bike and hike path.
The Williams Bay Village Board’s Streets and Highways Committee is working on a recommendation that would commit the village to building about a half mile of the proposed 1.2 mile trail. The plan would start the project roughly in the middle of the planned 10-foot-wide pathway.
Moving the project forward required the village to reach an agreement with the town of Delavan. It will also require getting responses from town residents living along the path of the proposed trail and receiving a federal transportation grant that would cover about 80 percent of the construction costs.
John Olson, town of Delavan administrator, said the town and Williams Bay signed the agreement for the trail way in March.
As part of the agreement with the town, the village sent letters to town residents living along Theatre Road to gauge their response to the proposed pedestrian and bicycle pathway.
“We will wait on feedback from letters and emails, and there will be discussion,” said Trustee Jen McMannamy, who chairs the Streets and Highways Committee. “Once we know what residents think, we will work with the town of Delavan to finalize the route before applying for the (federal) grant.”
The pathway being considered for construction would be from Lakewood Trails north to the soccer fields on village-owned property now called Theatre Road Park. Under the agreement with the town of Delavan, the village will pay for the construction and maintenance of the pathway that crosses the town of Delavan.
The exact cost of the pathway hasn’t been calculated. But according to the 2017 pathway plan by Baxter & Woodman, the village engineer, construction of that section of the pathway would cost about $626,000.
Engineer David Hemmerich of Baxter & Woodman, Burlington, who is working with the village on the project, said baed on last year’s grant cycle, the village would have from October to January to apply for the grant. The village would know by spring 2020 whether it received the grant.
The Streets and Highways Committee is recommending that the pathway be built on the west side of Theatre Road, instead of the east side, to avoid taking down too many trees. Hemmerich advised that nine trees would be in the way of the path on the east side. Only three trees would be in the way on the west side, and two of those trees could be saved if the property owner provides a right of way for the path to go around them.
McMannamy said the committee decided to start with this section of the pathway because it is least likely to be disturbed by future construction. Bailey Estates subdivision is still being built out, the Theatre Road Park (soccer field) is currently under design with a proposed pathway connection to Lions Field, and a new firehouse has also been proposed for village-owned land along Theatre Road.
“The last thing we’d want to do is build pedestrian infrastructure only to build over it or remove it when something like a firehouse is added in later,” McMannamy said.
Theatre Road pedestrian safety came to the fore after the new Williams Bay Elementary School opened in September 2017 on the same campus as the middle school and high school at 500 W. Geneva St.