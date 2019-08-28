WILLIAMS BAY — A proposed Theatre Road bicycle and pedestrian path has been downsized and moved to the other side of the roadway.
But trustees on the Williams Bay Village Board’s streets and highways committee believe they have reached the most reasonable pathway proposal.
The committee recommended the pathway proposal at a special Aug. 22 meeting, moving the path from the east side of Theatre Road to the west side.
The west side is the most direct route to the Williams Bay Elementary School and would result in fewer trees being cut down, said Trustee George Vlach, a member of the streets committee.
“It would make more sense on the west side,” Vlach said.
A recent survey showed that nine trees would be in the way of the path on the east side. Only three trees would be in the way on the west side.
The owner of the three trees has given the village permission to remove them. A survey of west side residents showed that 18 supported the proposed path while nine were opposed.
The pathway route crosses properties within the town of Delavan on either side of the road. So approval of the pathway is contingent on consent from the Delavan Town Board.
Williams Bay and the town signed an agreement for the pathway in March. As part of the agreement, the village sent letters to town residents living along Theatre Road to gauge their response to the proposed pedestrian and bicycle pathway.
Delavan Town Chairman Larry Malsch said he has not received any information from Williams Bay on the pathway.
Asked about town support for having the pathway on the west side of Theatre Road, Malsch said he could not predict what the town board would do.
“I would say it would be more favorable to have it on the east side,” he said.
Malsch said the pathway will benefit people living in Bailey Estates, which is in the town of Delavan, as well as those living along Theatre Road who are in Williams Bay.
Bailey Estates is also within the Williams Bay School District.
The proposed 10-foot-wide pathway is about a half-mile long, reaching from Prairie View Road north to a gravel service drive at village-owned property the village plans to turn into a park and what may also be the site of a new fire station.
Cost of the pathway will be about $630,000, according to village engineer David Hemmerich.
The village will apply for a federal Traffic Alternatives Program grant, which would cover 80 percent of the cost.
The grant applications are made between October and the end of December, Hemmerich said. If the village’s project is approved, the new path would have to be completed in two years, he said.
This section is not the whole Theatre Road pathway concept plan, said trustee Jen McMannamy, who chairs the streets committee. But she said the location is a good one.
“It satisfies a lot of things, even though it’s in the middle,” she said.
Trustee and committee member Greg Trush said he heard criticism that the proposed pathway was “a path to nowhere.”
Trush said he disagrees with that assessment.
“It leads to a new park and leads to an extremely fast-growing residential development,” he said.
He added that the north side of Bailey Road, which is in the town of Delavan, is viewed as the next area of development.
Only two residents showed up for the special meeting. Both indicated that they favor the pathway.
McMannamy has said that the streets and highways committee decided to start with this section of the pathway because it is least likely to be disturbed by future construction.
Farther north, Bailey Estates subdivision is still being built out, the Theatre Road park is currently under design with a proposed pathway connection to Lions Field, and a new firehouse has also been proposed for village-owned land along Theatre Road.
Theatre Road pedestrian safety came to the fore after the new Williams Bay Elementary School opened in September 2017 on the same campus as the middle school and high school at 500 W. Geneva St.
McMannamy said that village documents show that Williams Bay has been considering a sidewalk or walkway along Theatre Road since 2008.
A comprehensive engineering plan for a 1.2-mile trail along the entire length of Theatre Road was completed in 2017.