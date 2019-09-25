FONTANA — Nearly 400 participants swam, biked and ran Sept. 21 during a new triathlon that spanned three communities: Fontana, Williams Bay and the town of Linn.
Fontana is already on board to repeat the event next year.
Wendy Hanisch, triathlon director for organizer Peak Performance Professionals, said she wants to schedule a wrap-up meeting with Williams Bay and Linn representatives before making an announcement about plans for 2020.
“We don’t want to assume anything,” she said.
Fontana Police Chief Jeff Cates said the Sept. 21 event ran smoothly, with no reports of injuries or incidents from any of the three communities.
“It actually turned out to be very successful,” Cates said.
He said the police and volunteers from the three communities worked well together to keep the event moving.
According to Hanisch, 100 volunteers turned out the help.
The triathlon was divided into two events: sprint and Olympic triathlons. The Olympic event involved a 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40-kilometer bicycle route and a 10-kilometer run, while the sprint distances were shorter.
The two competitions also were divided into age categories.
Having the triathlon early on a Saturday morning meant there was little motor or foot traffic along the roadways for either the bicycling or running events. The swim event began at 7:30 a.m. The event officially ended at 11:30 a.m.
Participants said they were impressed with the beauty of the Geneva Lake area, the clarity of the lake and, along the bicycling and running routes, the hills. Especially the hills.
“This is the hilliest bike and run I’ve done,” said Heather Nelson of Green Bay, who participated in the sprint triathlon.
Nelson was with her friend, Leslie Siciliano of Deerfield, Illinois, who also did the sprint triathlon. Siciliano, who competed in previous triathlons in Williams Bay, was not about those hills, either.
“We’ve done Lake Geneva for the past seven or eight years,” Siciliano said. “I actually liked the other one, because it was less hilly.”
Catherine Demet of Lake Forest, Illinois, who took first place in the 50 to 54 sprint, said Geneva Lake was a great place to have a swim.
“It was a beautiful swim,” she said.
The water was calm and about 70 degrees.
The difficult parts were the run and bicycle portions.
“The hills were challenging,” Demet said. “The run was insane.”
Mike O’Callaghan of Fontana was part of a triathlon tag team that included Fontana Village President Pat Kenny and his daughter, Corinne Kelly. Pat Kelly did the bicycle course, Corinne Kelly did the run, and O’Callaghan did the swim.
O’Callaghan said the water safety for participants was great. He said there were plenty of volunteers on paddle boards available to provide swimmers with assistance or guidance.
Hanisch said the Water Safety Patrol was on hand with two boats and two lifeguards, while organizers had another five lifeguards on shore.
She said one of the improvements for next year will be more buoys to mark the swimming course. But she said the race had 12 volunteers on paddle boards.
Not all of the participants were on the course.
Pat Mitchell of McHenry, Illinois, was on the sideline with a sign, urging on her two favorite triathletes: daughters Lisa Dister, 36, of Mount Prospect, Illinois, and Laura Fitch, 38, of Barrington, Illinois.
Dister, who had already completed her sprint, jogged next to her sister, who was just beginning her 10 kilometer Olympic run.
Laura insisted on running the Olympic, despite having just recovered from a neck injury she suffered while exercising, Mitchell said.
“These triathlon people — they just go and do it regardless,” she said.
“It was beautiful and it was challenging,” Dister later said of the Fontana course. She said it was her fourth triathlon.
Steve Fettig, a local businessman and triathlete who was one of the backers of the triathlon, said the event went better than expected.
Hearing about participants being impressed by the hills on the course, Fettig said that is what makes the course so challenging.
“’Hilly’ makes me smile,” Fettig said. “Yup. Unexpected, and if you haven’t done the course before, you were in for a surprise.”
Fettig said he expects that the Fontana Triathlon will be back next year — hills and all.
“We are definitely not changing that part of it,” he said.