FONTANA — The triathlon date is coming up, and the village and organizers are still working out details to ensure that the bicycle and foot race routes are property marked and patrolled for safety.
The Sept. 21 Fontana Triathlon is being organized by Peak Performance Professionals of Brookfield.
Bob Hanisch, owner of Peak Performance, said his staff and Fontana village officials are working with the neighboring communities over the use of their streets and roads during the event. The husband-wife team of Bob and Wendy Hanisch are the event organizers.
Peak Performance is starting a search for volunteers to man water stations and mark turns along the race routes.
Hanisch said he does not know how many volunteers he will have, but he said he is confident he will have enough to fill the triathlon’s needs. He said he is contacting local organizations to seek out volunteers.
The Fontana Triathlon’s website will have a button linking to a volunteer site.
As yet undone is acquiring formal permission from communities outside Fontana that are on the triathlon foot and bike race routes.
The bicycle competition extends from Fontana into the town of Linn. The foot race extends from Fontana into the village of Williams Bay.
Jim Weiss, Williams Bay village administrator and Linn Town Board chairman, said there is still time for the Linn Town Board and the Williams Bay Village Board to give permission to have the triathlon use their roadways.
Neither the village nor the town boards have discussed the Fontana Triathlon, but it is not too late.
“It’s going to get tight, but there’s enough time,” Weiss said.
So far, 150 have registered for the event, Hanisch said. He said the numbers are not bad, considering that this triathlon was put together on short notice.
Registration fees vary from $130 to $260. The sprint fee is $130, the Olympic fee is $150. The fee for relay teams in the sprint category is $215, for Olympic relay teams $260. After Aug. 31, all fees go up by $20. In addition, each event has a signup fee.
Under an April 2 letter of understanding with Fontana, Peak Performance deposited $10,000 in an escrow as prepayment for village services. The balance of the costs to be paid within 30 days of final billing by the village.
Weiss said triathlon organizers have met with town of Linn Police Chief James Bushey, and Fontana Police Chief Jeff Cates met with Williams Bay village trustees on Aug. 14.
Cates said he has been in contact with the Williams Bay Police Department to work out traffic control for the race routes.
Bushey estimated he will need 25 to 27 volunteers to man the bike routes that extend into the town of Linn.
“It’s a matter of getting the manpower,” Bushey said. “I think it will work, but they’re going to need a lot of manpower.”
The volunteers are needed to direct traffic in locations that might pose a danger for bicyclists, Bushey said.
On a map, the bike routes appear to follow lines straight and true. On the ground, it’s more complicated, Bushey said.
“It’s full of hills and blind intersections,” he said. If it is a nice weekend, traffic might still be heavy, he said.
“It’s a new route and new challenges,” Bushey said.
Williams Bay Acting Police Chief Justin Timm said a meeting between police and the organizers over the foot race route will happen in the next week or two. Timm said volunteers will be needed, especially at the intersection of State Highway 67 and Theatre Road.
Sprint runners will follow North Lake Shore Drive for about one and a half miles before turning back.
Olympic runners will continue on a route that takes them through the George Williams College campus and loops them past Yerkes Observatory to West Geneva Street-State Highway 67 and back to Fontana along North Lakeshore Drive.
Timm said he did not have an estimate yet on the number of volunteers needed.
Timm said the department will have an officer or two along the route. The Williams Bay police department has eight full-time and six part-time officers.
Weiss said that Peak Performance is arranging service from a private ambulance service.
“We’re working out the final details,” he said.
A triathlon consists of three events — swimming, running and bicycling.
The Fontana triathlon will be divided into Olympic distances and shorter sprint distances. Race distances are set in kilometers. Olympic distances are a 1.5-kilometer swim (about a mile), a 40-kilometer bike race (about 25 miles) and a 10-kilometer run (6.2 miles). Sprint distances are about half of the Olympic distances, a swim of three-quarters of a kilometer (about 820 yards), a 19-kilometer (about 12-mile) bike race and a five-kilometer (three-mile) run.
The race is divided into 24 categories by gender and age, starting with men and women 19 and younger, up to competitors 70 and older. Relay teams of three members may also sign up and will be awarded for first, second and third place finishes.
Competitors will qualify for 2020 USA Triathlon Age Group Nationals and will earn points for national rankings.
Peak Performance will collect a management fee of $15,000 from registration fees.
The organizer is also charged with providing liability insurance coverage. Peak Performance will have the right of first refusal to stage similar events in the future.
For triathletes, the event starts on Sept. 20, with participants picking up information packets and then having a dinner at Gordy’s Boat House restaurant.
The triathlon starts 7 a.m. Sept. 21 with swimming followed by bicycling and then running.
Awards will be handed out at 11 a.m. The triathlon ends at 1 p.m.