Village aims to tighten vaping controls after teenager's death

While investigators have not determined the official cause of death, Monica Tomasello, his mother, has called for young people and others to stay away from vaping of both nicotine and other substances such as marijuana.

Walworth Village President Tom Connelly noted Logan Tomasello’s death in calling vaping a “public health crisis that has hit us locally.”

Connelly and the rest of the village board Dec. 20 directed the village attorney to review both ideas for controlling vaping, through a local age limit and a permitting process for retail stores.

The ban on vaping products for anyone under age 18 would apply to tobacco, the marijuana ingredient known as THC, and CBD products that are legal but contain a chemical also found in marijuana.

Violators of such an ordinance would be given a citation to be heard in municipal court.