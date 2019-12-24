Village aims to tighten vaping controls after teenager's death

WALWORTH — In a community touched by tragedy, village officials are considering cracking down on vaping to keep the nicotine-inhaling products away from children.
At a special meeting Dec. 20, village board members agreed to consider local ordinances outlawing vaping products for anyone under age 18, and requiring a local permit for stores to sell those products.
State law already prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under age 18.
But in the aftermath of a local teenager’s death that has been linked to vaping, village officials said they feel compelled to take action.
Village trustee Louise Czaja said that while vaping initially seemed to start out as something relatively harmless, it has now been associated with the loss of life.
“It appears to be a severe health issue — and something we can’t ignore,” Czaja said.
Logan Tomasello, a 2019 graduate of Big Foot High School in Walworth, died Oct. 31 during his freshman year at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Family and friends say Tomasello had been vaping marijuana, and they fear he accidentally ingested a deadly substance.
While investigators have not determined the official cause of death, Monica Tomasello, his mother, has called for young people and others to stay away from vaping of both nicotine and other substances such as marijuana.
Walworth Village President Tom Connelly noted Logan Tomasello’s death in calling vaping a “public health crisis that has hit us locally.”
Connelly and the rest of the village board Dec. 20 directed the village attorney to review both ideas for controlling vaping, through a local age limit and a permitting process for retail stores.
The ban on vaping products for anyone under age 18 would apply to tobacco, the marijuana ingredient known as THC, and CBD products that are legal but contain a chemical also found in marijuana.
Violators of such an ordinance would be given a citation to be heard in municipal court.
The other ordinance would redefine zoning laws so that any vaping or smokeless tobacco retail store would need a conditional-use permit from the village to open for business. That means a committee would be able to hold a public hearing and set conditions before allowing any such store to open.
Connelly said he has discussed the issue with local law enforcement officials.
“There is a growing epidemic of teenagers using vape products,” he said. “It’s a public health issue we can address, particularly with our student body and our young people.”
Connelly said high schools and even middle schools have had trouble combating the rising trend, and that police officers have no clear laws to cite when confronting the issue.
While the current age in Wisconsin to purchase tobacco products is 18, some CBD products do not have an age restriction.
Without zoning laws in place specifically concerning vaping retail stores in the village, Connelly said he was interested in creating opportunities for public comment if one such store were to pursue a permit.
“I don’t want to prohibit business, I don’t want to stifle business,” he said. “But with this case, we need to make it a conditional use, give planning commission the authority to place conditions on it, and let the public weigh in.”