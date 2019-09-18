WILLIAMS BAY — A tweak to local ordinances governing outdoor signs may be all it takes for the Williams Bay School District to gain permission to have an electronic sign facing state Highway 67.
Members of the Williams Bay Village Board are looking into it.
Members of the village board’s Building, Zoning and Ordinance Committee recommended Sept. 11 working on an amendment to the sign ordinance to make it clear that the school is entitled to an electronic sign.
“I would like to see if we could codify this kind of sign,” Trustee Don Parker said.
Trustee Jim Killian, who chairs the committee, recommended that the village board add a section to its signs ordinance that pertains strictly to the school district.
Village ordinances allow lighted signs, but the ordinance appears to apply only to businesses, said Killian.
The ordinance states: “Illuminated signs are permitted only for businesses located within the village and shall be illuminated only during the hours the business they advertise is open for business.”
Killian said he believes the ordinance applies to all signs within the village.
But members of the Williams Bay Plan Commission, which approves sign permits, are convinced that the village ordinances do not allow the school district to have a lighted sign, said Parker, who also sits on the plan commission.
Williams Bay supports the Dark Skies Initiative, which promotes less outdoor illumination to keep light pollution from washing out the night sky. Excessively bright signs are banned by village ordinance.
The Williams Bay School District has been before the plan commission three times for a sign permit. The first time was right after a referendum for the new elementary school was approved in November 2016.
And the plan commission has said no three times. The most recent refusal came May 14.
Sign permit requests denied by the plan commission do not go on to the village board.
By village ordinance, the school district would have to wait until next May to submit another request to the plan commission.
The current sign dates from the 1996 construction of the current high school/middle school. It is aging and is technologically obsolete. Messages and announcements on the sign have to be arranged by hand using pre-printed letters.
During the school year, school district administrator Wayne Anderson trudges outdoors to change the wording on the sign.
An electronic sign would allow someone using a laptop computer to change the message on the sign remotely.
The new electronic sign would cost about $35,000. The money is in the school district budget, Anderson said.
In its most recent application, the school district clarified that the sign would not rotate. The message area would not flash or scroll, and would not have animated figures. The sign would automatically shut off at 9 p.m.
The issue about the sign came up during an Aug. 20 joint meeting of the school board and village board.
During that meeting, school board president Jack Lothian pointed out that Faith Christian School — which is just west of Williams Bay schools and just outside the village limits — has an electronic sign that scrolls messages in red letters on a black background.
School board members said that they simply wanted to end the task of someone having to walk outdoors to change the sign in inclement weather.
David Ripple, a school board member who was at the Sept. 11 committee meeting, said he was encouraged by Killian’s willingness to schedule a special meeting, if necessary, to expedite a change to the village’s sign ordinance.
“As he noted at the meeting, the discussion regarding approving a new sign for the school has been going on for a couple of years now,” Ripple said.
Parker agreed that it is time for a change.
“The school has a legitimate reason to change information on its sign daily,” Parker said. “We’re trying to be a dark sky community, but we want to make it possible for the school district to have the sign they need.”