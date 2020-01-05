Walworth remembers pastor's passion and commitment

WALWORTH — The Immanuel United Church of Christ community has lost a longtime pastor and community staple, with the death of Rev. Roger Harris.

Harris had served as pastor of Immanuel United for eight years and had solidified himself in the community with his dedication to the church, his openness to those seeking guidance, and his frequent involvement in charitable efforts.

After battling lung cancer, Harris died Dec. 18 at age 68 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn.

His daughter, Helena Harris, said her father’s impact on the community is evident.

Even when going out to dinner, she said, she is recognized as Roger Harris’ daughter without knowing anyone in the Walworth area.

“He loved his family, and if he met you and talked to you, you were family,” Harris said. “He never met a stranger; if he met you, you were his friend by the time you left.”

Church secretary Madeline Zindrick said Roger Harris was one of the few pastors she has ever known who could preach entire sermons from the heart, often without notes.