Walworth village signs deal for new police body cameras

WALWORTH — Village police officers will be getting new body cameras in 2020, doing away with outdated cameras and cutting costs from warrantied repairs.
A new five-year camera contract with Axon Enterprises includes 11 body cameras and was signed for $28,722.
In addition to the cameras and software to store video footage, halfway through the duration of the contract, it is also listed that the department’s cameras will be swapped out for new models.
The contract was approved by the Village Board as an old bodycam contract was due to expire.
Police Chief Ryan Milligan said a goal in signing the new contract was to ensure that cameras were warrantied and that no additional expenses accrue from replacing damaged cameras.
Axon Enterprises prices a single bodycam at about $500.
“Rather than having to replace cameras, and have that come out of the budget, everything will be under warranty for the five years,” Milligan said. “Right now, our cameras are all out of warranty, so when something happens to them it incurs a cost to the village.”
Village Board President Tom Connelly said in previous years the village arranged for the bodycams to be purchased up front without warranties, which was less expensive initially, but then incurred additional costs when the cameras needed replacement.
“Having a contract seems like the superior way to get the cameras,” Connelly said. “This way we have the latest best cameras that are going to keep us safe, keep our officers safe and also serve as check to officers themselves so they know the situation is being recorded.”
In addition to reducing expenses by eliminating the need to pay for replacement cameras, Milligan said he is also exploring methods of cutting costs by reducing the amount of footage stored at any given time .
The new contract includes a determined storage capacity that when exceeded will incur additional costs, so deleting footage after a case is closed could prevent unnecessary storage.
The new contract comes amid discussion of a new bill in a Wisconsin Senate committee that would grant the public access to a majority of police bodycam footage, and designate requirements for how long footage must be saved.
While Wisconsin police officers are not required to wear bodycams, some officers believe they are necessary to ensure their own accountability and to assist in court rulings.
Walworth Police Lt. Joaquin Alonzo said during a Dec. 9 village board meeting that cameras are needed to ensure officers are following procedure, and they also can be used for training purposes.
“It’s almost at a point, at this day and age, that it is almost a necessity,” Alonzo said.
And with the village’s current body camera contract no longer providing a warranty and some cameras no longer charging properly, Alonzo said it is time for an upgrade.