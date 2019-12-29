Walworth village signs deal for new police body cameras

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Having a contract seems like the superior way to get the cameras,” Connelly said. “This way we have the latest best cameras that are going to keep us safe, keep our officers safe and also serve as check to officers themselves so they know the situation is being recorded.”

In addition to reducing expenses by eliminating the need to pay for replacement cameras, Milligan said he is also exploring methods of cutting costs by reducing the amount of footage stored at any given time .

The new contract includes a determined storage capacity that when exceeded will incur additional costs, so deleting footage after a case is closed could prevent unnecessary storage.

The new contract comes amid discussion of a new bill in a Wisconsin Senate committee that would grant the public access to a majority of police bodycam footage, and designate requirements for how long footage must be saved.

While Wisconsin police officers are not required to wear bodycams, some officers believe they are necessary to ensure their own accountability and to assist in court rulings.

Walworth Police Lt. Joaquin Alonzo said during a Dec. 9 village board meeting that cameras are needed to ensure officers are following procedure, and they also can be used for training purposes.