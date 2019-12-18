West chamber of commerce announces new executive director

FONTANA — Meg Thompson, a former real estate broker in Illinois, has been selected as the new executive director of the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce.
Although she grew up in the Chicago suburbs, Thompson said she has long felt an almost spiritual connection to the Lake Geneva area. Since 1965, her father took Thompson and her seven siblings to Lake Geneva for summer vacations.
“I love it up here, I always have,” she said. “I have such wonderful memories of the times up here. There is something special about Lake Geneva — something a little magical.”
Thompson is succeeding Cherie Setteducate, who has stepped aside after four years as the chamber’s executive director.
In addition to her experience in real estate and business, chamber board president Marcia Blimbergs said she and other board members were attracted to Thompson’s outgoing personality.
“She’s going to step in really well where Cherie has left off,” Blimbergs said, “which is continuously building up our chamber and having no fear in going out and meeting new potential businesses to join.”
The Fontana-based chamber of commerce includes more than 160 member businesses in Williams Bay, Fontana and Walworth, Elkhorn, Delavan and even Illinois.
While Thompson has never worked before in a chamber of commerce, she has worked more than 20 years in real estate, with Illinois groups like Korman/Lederer and Associates, Koeing and Strey Real Living, Coldwell Banker, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.
She also worked previously for 18 years as a sales associate at Snowbird Ski Shop in Libertyville, Illinois.
Having just started at the chamber of commerce on Dec. 4, Thompson said she has not had much time to consider new initiatives, but will start by meeting with members and learning the organization’s strengths and improvement areas.
“I want to go out and introduce myself to all the members because they’ve known Cherie for so long,” Thompson said. “So it’s only fair that if they hear a new name, they see a new face.”
Setteducate stepped away from the chamber after accepting a position with a salad delivery business in the town of Linn, called Fresh Salad Club. She plans to remain active as a chamber member and board member starting in 2020.
Setteducate offered to stay with the chamber until the end of the year to train Thompson and ensure responsibilities of the position are transferred over smoothly.
“When I started, I didn’t have any training. So it was important that Meg didn’t have to start the same way,” Setteducate said.
Some initiatives that Setteducate hopes will continue after she is gone include collaboration with neighboring chambers of commerce, and expansion of the chamber’s annual golf outing fundraiser.
Blimbergs said Thomson also will be tasked with continuing to upgrade the organization’s website and leading the ambassador program, which assigns chamber representatives to provide support to a group of businesses.
Blimbergs said her highest hope for Thompson is that she continue to make new businesses feel welcome with ribbon-cutting ceremonies and other support.
“The biggest initiative Meg will have is making sure that new businesses get that perfect on-boarding experience to our chamber,” Blimbergs said.