West chamber of commerce announces new executive director

While Thompson has never worked before in a chamber of commerce, she has worked more than 20 years in real estate, with Illinois groups like Korman/Lederer and Associates, Koeing and Strey Real Living, Coldwell Banker, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

She also worked previously for 18 years as a sales associate at Snowbird Ski Shop in Libertyville, Illinois.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Having just started at the chamber of commerce on Dec. 4, Thompson said she has not had much time to consider new initiatives, but will start by meeting with members and learning the organization’s strengths and improvement areas.

“I want to go out and introduce myself to all the members because they’ve known Cherie for so long,” Thompson said. “So it’s only fair that if they hear a new name, they see a new face.”

Setteducate stepped away from the chamber after accepting a position with a salad delivery business in the town of Linn, called Fresh Salad Club. She plans to remain active as a chamber member and board member starting in 2020.

Setteducate offered to stay with the chamber until the end of the year to train Thompson and ensure responsibilities of the position are transferred over smoothly.