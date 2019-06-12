WILLIAMS BAY — Braiya Nolan, a Williams Bay High School junior, has been awarded a leadership award by the National World War II Museum in coordination with the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Since 2017, the Billy Michals Student Leadership Award is awarded annually by the museum to one student in every state who has maintained a strong record of volunteerism, demonstrates school and community activism.
“I am very honored,” said Nolan, who received the honor during a May 22-25 gathering in New Orleans. “It was an absolutely amazing experience.”
The World War II museum is in New Orleans.
The award is named after a school boy in Louisiana who in 1942 helped lead his school to win a statewide scrap metal collection contest.
Nolan has served as a student ambassador to the museum, becoming the first Wisconsin high school student named to that position. As an ambassador, she is helping the museum to gather oral histories from World War II veterans and others from that era.