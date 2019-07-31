WILLIAMS BAY — At the turn of the 20th century, political, social, and religious movements began to take hold in the United States, especially among affluent socialites from large industrialized cities like Chicago.
There were three interesting individuals with connections to Williams Bay who stood out during this time: Dr. Alice Bunker Stockham (b. 1833—d. 1912), George Chainey (b. 1851- d. 1935), Elizabeth Boynton Harbert (b. 1843—d. 1925). All three resided in Evanston, Illinois, a northern suburb of Chicago on Lake Michigan, and for a time in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, owned property along the shores of Geneva Lake near Williams Bay and actively engaged in their progressive pursuits.
Dr. Alice Bunker Stockham was a widely known obstetrician and gynecologist. She was the fifth woman in the U.S. to become a doctor. She was also an author, publisher, orator, and suffragist. She promoted gender equality, dress reform for women, birth control, women’s health issues, and sexual fulfillment for successful marriages.
In 1897, she launched a New Thought School in Williams Bay, called the Vrailia Heights Metaphysical School, where Dr. Stockham and others of the time held formal discussions inspired by the 1893 Columbian Exposition and World Congress of Religions. Classes in philosophy, metaphysics, home science, art, and literature were offered, in addition to swimming, dance, tennis, and theater.
In 1905, when Stockham was in her 70s, the Society for the Suppression of Vice accused her of circulating obscene literature through the U.S. Postal Service. This was a violation of the Comstock Act of 1873 that criminalized the distribution of “every obscene, lewd, or lascivious, and every filthy book, pamphlet, picture, paper, letter, writing, print, or other publication of an indecent character, and every article or thing designed, adapted, or intended for preventing conception or producing abortion, or for any indecent or immoral use.”
Dr. Stockham hired famed attorney Clarence Darrow to defend her against the accusation, but she was found guilty. Her books were banned, her publishing company and school were closed, and she sold her Williams Bay property to Reverend Norman B. Barr to be used as a camp associated with the Olivet Church in Chicago. The property was sold for approximately $9,000 to help pay for Dr. Stockham’s legal fees.
In 1902, an Italian Renaissance mansion was under construction on the western shore of Williams Bay for a former Methodist reverend turned “free-thinking” spiritualist by the name of George Chainey. Free Thought was a philosophical ideology based on science and reason and not restricted by authority, tradition, or religion. Chainey became a nationally known and authoritative figure in the area of “free thought and spiritualism.”
Before his move to Williams Bay, Chainey had used the Fine Arts Building on Michigan Avenue as headquarters for his “School of Interpretation.” It is there that he wrote and orated on the subject of his life’s work, the Unsealed Bible. The school was short-lived in Williams Bay, Chainey moved his school to Long Beach, California, where he continued his spiritual endeavors.
The Williams Bay property was sold on a mechanic’s lien by Walworth County Sheriff George L. Harrington to William DeGroff for $6,437 in January 1907. The estate was sold to P. G. Nuernberger and later to Harvey Hatch, who operated it as the Ferndale Inn.
The third progressive was Elizabeth Boynton Harbert, who attended Western Female Seminary in Ohio and Terre Haute Female College. She was an author, suffrage movement leader, and the first woman to design and secure a woman’s rights platform in a major political party.
Elizabeth’s husband, William Soesbe Harbert (b. 1842—d. 1919), was an American lawyer, judge, philanthropist, social activist, and Civil War soldier. Some of his activities included serving as president of the Board of Managers for Forward Movement, a social settlement organization; interest in municipal control of public utilities; and establishment of the Juvenile Court and other legal reforms.
The Harberts hosted many influential guests who stayed at their summer home Tre-Brah, including American social reformer and women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony and controversial Congregationalist minister, writer, and philosopher Reverend Dr. Newell Dwight Hillis.
The Harberts had moved to Pasadena, California, and had not occupied Tre-Brah for some time when it was destroyed by fire the night of Wednesday, April 13, 1916. A newspaper account of the fire reported it was “burning so fiercely [when discovered], nothing could be done to save it.”
By the 1920s, the progressive movement was losing steam. While the movement brought government and business reforms and increased political power for women, African-Americans and other minorities continued to be face discrimination and social exclusion.