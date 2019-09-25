WALWORTH — Walworth resident Stephanie Gentile is facing felony charges that she sent sexually explicit photos and messages to a teenage boy.
Gentile, 31, has been charged with causing a child to view sexual activity and exposing a child to harmful material.
Both are felonies that could land Gentile in prison for up to 9 years and six months combined, if she is convicted.
According to a criminal complaint issued by the Walworth County district attorney, the alleged victim is a boy who turned 18 on Sept. 20. He told investigators that Gentile started sending him sexually explicit messages when he was 17, possibly earlier than that.
The messages included nude photos and videos, as well as an invitation to come to Gentile’s home when “her husband was not home,” prosecutors charge.
After the boy sent Gentile a nude picture of himself, she messaged that she wanted to get a hotel room with him when he turned 18, the complaint states.
Gentile’s husband reportedly contacted police after he became aware of her alleged conduct.
According to the complaint, Gentile told police she had gone through “a rough patch” in her marriage and had started contacting the teenage boy about six months ago. She said the nude photos and videos were not of herself, but were just material she found online.
She also told investigators that she and the boy had sexual conversations about “what they would do if they met up.”
The district attorney issued the felony charges against Gentile on Sept. 13.
She is due in court Oct. 4 for an initial appearance in the criminal case.
Defense attorney Frank Letternberger declined to comment, and Gentile could not be reached for comment.