WILLIAMS BAY — More than a year after the closure of Yerkes Observatory was announced, the landmark’s future remains clouded by heirs to its namesake donor.
The head of a nonprofit foundation hoping to acquire and preserve the Williams Bay scientific center says the property remains “tied up” by possible legal claims of family members of benefactor Charles T. Yerkes.
In donating the observatory in 1897 to the University of Chicago, Yerkes wrote that the facility must revert to him or his heirs if its use ever changed from astronomical research.
Were it not for that legal obstacle, the Yerkes Future Foundation could be wrapping up its takeover of ownership of the observatory and surrounding 77-acre campus on the Williams Bay lakefront.
Dianna Colman, chairwoman of the foundation, said discovery of the Charles T. Yerkes directive has slowed down negotiations with the university.
Referring to the real estate title of ownership, Colman said, “The title is a little tied up at the moment.”
Stepping forward to announce that they are heirs to Charles T. Yerkes are Susan Yerkes of Austin, Texas, and Cindy Strecker of Slidell, Louisiana — neither of whom is willing to make any pubic statements about her intentions for the observatory.
Officials at the University of Chicago also have not disclosed anything new in several months about the status of the property.
Williams Bay Village President Bill Duncan said he has been in contact with the university and has been getting updates on the situation.
Duncan said he believes university administrators though the referendum to Yerkes family heirs was “no longer in effect,” as the university mulled the future of the observatory property in recent years.
“But,” he said, “it turns out it is an issue.”
The University of Chicago announced in March 2018 that it was closing Yerkes Observatory after more than 120 years as a astronomical research laboratory and as an iconic symbol of the Lake Geneva region.
The observatory officially closed its doors Oct. 1, amid strong sentiment locally that the facility should be preserved rather than repurposed or developed.
Its lakefront campus surely is worth millions of dollars to the university — or whoever ends up owning it.
The Yerkes Future Foundation organized last year as a nonprofit coalition of civic and business leaders hoping to acquire the observatory to convert it into a museum or other educational center.
The group has formed a nonprofit, but has disclosed how much money it has raised or who has donated.
Colman said she believed that her group was close to an agreement with the University of Chicago before Charles Yerkes’ wishes became public.
“We both felt we got close enough that we could have had a transfer of ownership,” Colman said.
On Nov. 30, the university disclosed the existence of what it termed the “original gift document” signed by Yerkes in 1897 indicating his wish to reclaim the observatory for himself or his heirs.
Colman said Susan Yerkes has been in touch with the Yerkes Future Foundation and has shown interest in the foundation’s plans for the building.
Colman said she does not blame the heirs for the delays in settling the future of the observatory.
“I’m very respectful of the heirs,” she said. “I’m glad they’re taking an interest in who we are and what we want to do.”
But it has slowed things down considerably.
“The reality of it is, we’re not moving forward very rapidly,” Colman said.
Duncan said he believes that the clause written by Charles T. Yerkes applies only to the observatory itself and its contents.
The land was a separate donation, Duncan said, so any heirs reclaiming the observatory would own a building and telescope and no land.
“And it’s a building with $15 million in deferred maintenance approximately,” he said.
Duncan is not a member of the nonprofit foundation.
Village officials have attempted to remain neutral observers to the discussions surrounding the Yerkes Observatory, theorizing that they might someday have to consider a request for a zoning change from a potential new owner.
While negotiations have been slowed with the university, the foundation has moved forward with trying to lay the groundwork for what the group hopes will be a transfer of ownership.
Colman said her group has talked with consultants to create “a master plan” for the observatory. The discussions have included astrophysicists from around the country.
Others consulted have been Jack Lothian, president of the Williams Bay School Board, and Kristin Stone, a real estate agent.
Lothian said he conducted a survey finding strong local support for maintaining the observatory for education and research.
Stone said she has a background in “architectural and structural preservation.” She also works with historic museums, and she owns a California company that arranges tours of historic homes.
Colman said she is optimistic that her foundation will eventually become the new owner of the Yerkes Observatory.
She said her group hopes for the observatory to endure for another 120 years.
Referring to former Yerkes explorer Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, she said: “You bring a Chandra here, and he can think and work and do. Now it’s a matter of making it magical again.”